Women candidates receive campaign materials

Women candidates have received campaign materials to boost their popularity with voters ahead of the August 9 General Election.

The 100 candidates running for different posts across the country were on Thursday presented with posters and khangas branded “Chagua Mama, Elect a Woman,” by Echo Network Africa (ENA).

Among the beneficiaries drawn from more than 20 political parties are 17 young women and three with disabilities.

“I am aware that the materials we are donating are nowhere near sufficient. Much more is needed. But we are also aware that Kenyans are now well aware of the reasons why they must elect women,” said ENA group chief executive officer Jennifer Riria.

The non-financial support is part of the ongoing efforts to push for election of more women in the upcoming polls.

Last March, ENA, in partnership with Democracy Trust Fund and UN Women, launched Chagua Amani, an initiative aimed at promoting a peaceful election.

Dr Riria said they will be broadcasting peace messages on 14 radio stations for the next two months. The initiative began on Thursday.

They also unveiled Chagua Mama, a campaign encouraging voters to elect women vying for the positions of governor, senator, member of Parliament, and member of county assembly.

Basic needs

“Women leaders are more inclusive, they bring lasting peace and are more concerned about basic issues of life, including water, affordable health, education and care for the vulnerable especially the elderly, those with disabilities and children,” she wooed voters.

“It is our prayer that this time round, Kenyans will prioritise two things: Peace and electing more women. This is the only way to demonstrate maturity and position our country among the proud democracies that have recognised the value of including all citizens, both men and women.”

Already, the National Cohesion and Integration Commission has flagged up six counties with the likelihood of experiencing electoral violence in the August polls. The counties are Nairobi, Nakuru, Kericho, Kisumu, Uasin Gishu and Mombasa.

In the 2017 election, for instance, young people were allegedly killed by the police in Mathare during protests over polls.