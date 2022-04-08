Women call for peaceful campaigns, denounce misuse of youth

Women mediators on Tuesday called on political aspirants to engage in peaceful campaigns.

The mediators under African Women Leaders Network (AWLN)-Kenya Chapter, said the country cannot afford to resort to violence due to politicians’ inflammatory utterances.

“We urge different parties including politicians and their supporters, to maintain sobriety and desist from retaliating,” said AWLN-Kenya Chapter chairperson Dr Jennifer Riria, during a press conference at a Nairobi hotel.

While condemning the stoning of ODM party leader Raila Odinga, in Kebenes, Uasin Gishu County last Friday, they said “misuse of youth must stop.”

They lauded the Judiciary for setting up special courts to prosecute disputes arising during General Election.

Special courts

On Monday during launch of Office of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions' (ODPP) Compendium on Electoral Justice at the Kenya School of Government, Chief Justice (CJ) Martha Koome said 120 special courts had already been gazetted to handle election-related disputes across the country.

She also revealed that the judicial officers in the courts will be trained to effectively prosecute the cases.

At the same time, they called on communities to be vigilant and report any cases of organised violence.

“Help identify the perpetrators to the authorities,” they urged.

Amicable solutions

Dr Riria said they would soon start running peace caravans across the country.

Already, the mediators have started collecting one million signatures symbolising people’s commitment to maintain peace.

These efforts reinforce the measures taken by Echo Network Africa under the peace initiative dubbed Tuvuke Initiative.

The initiative fronts women in the informal settlements as peace ambassadors to lead in peace processes in their communities before, during, and after the elections.

With the initiative, which aligns with the United Nations 1325 Resolution, the women are to sensitise the locals on importance of peaceful co-existence. They are also to lead caravans for passing peace messages and monitor sparks of conflicts to which they are to engage with all stakeholders to find amicable solutions.

The 1325 resolution to which Kenya is a signatory emphasises the inclusion of women in prevention and resolution of conflicts.