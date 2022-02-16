Win for widow after nine-year succession battle

The High Court in Mombasa has ruled that parents’ failure to formalise their union cannot be used to deny children their right to inherit their father’s property.

By  Brian Ocharo

  • Justice Onyiego says children cannot be denied the right to inheritance due to parent's failure to formalise their union.
  • The Muslim court had held that the widow and her children, born out of wedlock, were not entitled to inherit the estate, according to the Islamic law.

Parents’ failure to formalise their union cannot be used to deny children the right to inherit their father’s property, the High Court in Mombasa has ruled.

