Will it take 300 years to achieve gender equality?

When opening the 67th session of the Commission on the Status of Women on March 6, 2023, UN Secretary-General António Guterres reiterated the UN Women estimates that on the current track, it would take 300 years to achieve gender equality.

I sought the views of Kenyans on this assertion and what should be done to accelerate the realisation of gender equality. Their views were varied.

James Kariuki, a communication specialist based in Nairobi, said it would take less. “It will take less than 300 years," he said.

“I have had opportunities to interview trainers and at all times, girls are more than men…the situation is [that] gender equality is like a fulcrum. Never on a par but keeps tilting from men to women,” he argued.

“In the newsrooms, sexual favours are so rife. I know of a reporter who took her boss to court over that, and the matter was finally settled out of court. Sadly, speaking out is never an option to many. All in all, there is hope. Women are defying the odds to break even.”

Uncertainty

Mariam Salim, a social worker in Msambweni, Kwale County, termed it uncertain, citing communities' varied perceptions of the matter.

“So many organisations now work at the grassroots, but communities haven't changed much. They still hold on to conservative beliefs about women. It takes time to change that. And every community does that at their own pace," she said.

Alex Chacha, a resident of Kuria, Migori County, believes “it will be sooner”. He said: “This century. Some countries like New Zealand, Estonia, Finland and the United States of America have achieved some good measures already.”

But for Magdalene Edgar, a Kisii County local, it will take “the return of Jesus” to achieve gender equality unless all communities work together to end teenage pregnancy, domestic violence and vote for women.