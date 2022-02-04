Widowers, too, need support to reconnect with life

Depressed man. Widows can suffer depression if not supported.

Photo credit: Photo | Pool

By  Dr Okumba Miruka

What you need to know:

  • Chances that their loneliness will escalate into depression are high given men’s typical reticence.
  • Many end up drowning their sorrows in alcohol and drugs, which interfere with their health, productivity, income and lifestyles.


A man gave his sons an education that landed them enviable jobs. He had a beautiful rural home to which he retired. All was well until his wife died. After the “befitting send-off”, life was supposed to return to normal. But did it?

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.