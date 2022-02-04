Widowers, too, need support to reconnect with life

A man gave his sons an education that landed them enviable jobs. He had a beautiful rural home to which he retired. All was well until his wife died. After the “befitting send-off”, life was supposed to return to normal. But did it?

When the sons returned to their urban jobs, the father was left lonely at home. After a while, he decided to remarry and trouble began. His sons withdrew their economic support.

But this did not matter because he had a decent pension. What became unbearable was the hostility towards him and their step-mother whom they categorically rejected and barred from inhabiting their late mother’s house. The man had to build her a new, albeit inferior, home.

One day, the sons arrived home, bundled him into one of their cars and drove to a police station where they demanded his detention. The police sought an explanation for this but the sons only flaunted their big titles.

To diffuse the standoff, they locked him up and asked the sons to return the next morning to record a statement. They then listened to his side of the story, to their astonishment. When the sons returned, the police arrested and presented them in court for breaching the peace.

Another story is told of an old widower who insisted on getting a new wife, to the surprise of the village. On further discussion, he told the dissenting voices that they were only available for him during the day but did not know his nocturnal trouble and logical need for a wife.

These accounts illustrate the plight of widowers, which gets little attention from society and makes it appear like they know their way around the new life. The fact, however, is that they face myriad problems.

Widowers experience delayed grief as they put up a brave face during the funeral, only for the loss to hit them later. Because of masculine socialisation to mask their pain, they experience grief alone, without consolation and external support.

Loneliness

Chances that their loneliness will escalate into depression are high given men’s typical reticence.

Many end up drowning their sorrows in alcohol and drugs, which interfere with their health, productivity, income and lifestyles.

Many face jealousies by proxy, exercised by the late wife’s children. The widower becomes the grass that suffers when two elephants – the wife and children – fight.

The dilemma is whether to side with his children or new wife. Invariably, he chooses the latter because the children are physically remote and are anyway unable to provide him with all the services he needs.

This breakdown in relationships with the children is acknowledged in Deborah van den Hoonaard’s book, By Himself: The Older Man’s Experience of Widowhood, which, however, also notes that the successes of the adult children is a great source of pride for widowers and enable them to assume new romantic relationships with confidence and courage.

This notwithstanding, the new wife may become a menace, especially due to her relative youth, physical and sexual agility, and generational difference in lifestyle.

The widower may have to put up with nutritional neglect, emotional abuse, physical violence and infidelity. In the African context, he is also culturally driven into starting a new family to give the new wife a sense of security and cement the union.

This comes with a new cycle of financial and domestic responsibilities, which may lead to dependence on significant others or degenerate into chronic vulnerability. One major problem is the struggle for property with the children of the first wife who often feel their step-mother is a gold-digger benefiting from the sweat of their late mother.

The gold-digger phenomenon is not far-fetched. When the widower is prospecting for a new wife, especially if he is well-off, there are numerous advances from opportunists looking for a soft landing. Should he fail to do due diligence, chances of selecting a wrong candidate are high, to the widower’s detriment. To avoid such eventuality, he may resort to a prolonged bachelorhood characterised by promiscuity and an eremitic life.

Pain

According to van den Hoonaard’s book, widowers’ problems rotate around psychological adjustment, relationships with adult children, romantic relationships, association with friends, routine social life and engagement, and household concerns.

The book illustrates that masculinity fortifies the widower to overcome his loss, but also compromises his ability to manage the emotions in the transition, because of reluctance to disclose his pain.

Compared to widows to whom a lot of support is directed by social groups, religious organisations, civil society and social protection schemes, widowers are neglected, leading to the question: Why is it assumed that they are self-contained and do not require help?