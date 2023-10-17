Why you should buy your son a baby doll

Recently, Kamau (preferred to be identified by middle name), a Nairobi resident, went shopping with his nine-year-old daughter.

He had no intention of buying her any entertainment items, but as they passed the toys and dolls section, she picked up a pink doll.

“I told her to get a toy car too and she simply refused,” Mr Kamau said.

On further probing, she told him the toy cars are only for boys and the dolls for girls. She had learnt the same from fellow children at school.

“I’m open to buying my daughter the toys and dolls so that she can have a feel of both. I know a toy symbolises masculinity and a doll femininity, which means the more I expose her to either, the more I’m conditioning her to a certain way,” he said.

“For instance, if I buy her that police Land Cruiser toy or armoured vehicle toy, I may inspire her to be a police officer or pursue a career in the military, unlike with a doll, which would incline her to hairdressing. And I believe in the long term, it does contribute to choice of careers and gender pay gap.”

Agade, who has two teenage daughters and a son, said by no means can he buy his son a doll.

“Why should a boy be playing with a doll? That’s for the girls. I can buy the girls the toys if they want, but not out of my discretion and I really don’t see an issue with that,” argued Mr Agade, who also lives in Nairobi.

Jane, however, buys her pre-teen son both toys and dolls, although it has never occurred to her that “it means anything.”

Well, how boys and girls relate to the entertainment items is part of socialisation that determines how they relate with others in adulthood and within society.

On September 12, during the release of a UN Women report on pay disparities among the men and women workforce in Eastern and Southern Africa in Nairobi, experts linked socialisation to gender pay gap.

Dr Ferdinand Okwaro, a social scientist at the Centre of Excellence in Women and Child Health at Aga Khan University, explains the correlation.

“Socialisation starts at a very young age in terms of how you dress them…what you tell them to do. The kinds of toys you buy them; the kind of places you allow them to go. These forms a notion of what it is to be a male or female,” he explained.

“Gender inequality doesn’t occur in isolation; it occurs in relationships. You’ll find a boy saying a girl should not play with a toy car, and boys end up feeling or thinking like they have more privileges or power.”

Things like allowing boys to stay out longer, while girls told to return home early, unknowingly perpetuates superiority versus inferiority perceptions, he said.

He said because socialisation occurs at home and in school, how it is done should be harmonious.

“Yes, boys are different from girls, but the issue is not about equality but equity. All of them should be allowed to have responsibilities, privileges and spaces based on what they would want to do,” he said.

“Socialise them to know that there is nothing boy or girl about what they want to be or how they relate with one another. That there is no inherent privilege of being a boy or a girl.”

Pay gap

Experts during the UN Women meeting said while such factors as education and marital status contributed to the differences in pay, gender stereotypes led as a core factor determining a woman’s pay scale.

In Kenya, the study found on average that for every Sh100 a man earns, a woman is paid only Sh82. Those with lower levels of education face more pay discrimination than those with college education.

They earn Sh69 for every Sh100 given to men, unlike the Sh82 pay for the women who have advanced education, which represents a 13 per cent pay difference between women at the highest and lowest job groups.

UN Women Kenya Country Representative Anna Mutavati, who attended the launch, said ending the gender pay gap would take genuine commitments from all stakeholders, especially employers and the government.

“Gender pay gap is not just a number, it is a reflection of gender inequalities,” she said.

The lower pay she said leads to lifetime income inequality between women and men, thus condemning women to a cycle of poverty.

“Addressing the gender pay gap is a human rights issue and women should not be begging for equal pay. They have the right to earn equal pay for work of equal value,” she said.

Jackline Makhoha, gender mainstreaming director at the Ministry of Gender, cited efforts to educate girls and re-enrol teenage mothers in school as some of the ways the government is contributing to narrowing the pay disparities.

“‘You’ve seen the correlation between education and gender pay gap; and that is why we are committed to ensuring the girls have sanitary towels to remain in school and attain the highest level of education,” she said.

International Labour Organisation chief technical advisor Caroline Njuki said with equal pay, women’s purchasing power would increase, thereby resulting in improved economies.