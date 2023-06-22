Why women miss private sector procurement contracts

It took Jane Muthee at least a year to secure a supply chain contract with a private sector corporate entity. She is the director at Flannes International, a company that supplies motor vehicle tires and branding services.

“I have tried applying for procurement opportunities in private companies and it is easier said than done. Apart from the mandatory statutory requirements, private buyers have more requirements than public companies. It is even cumbersome to get into their supply chain portals. Some are very rigid and bureaucratic, the whole process takes too long,” Ms Muthee says.

Her experience is reflective of gender inequality in procurement opportunities in the corporate private sector. Although the government has been deliberate about including women in procurement services under the Access to Government Procurement Opportunities (AGPO) programme, the same cannot be said of the private sector.

According to Sourcing2Equal Kenya, a study conducted by the International Finance Corporation (IFC) Kenya, male-owned enterprises accounted for the bulk of procurement contracts that dealt in high-value products and services such as construction, manufacturing and extractives.

Low-value categories

Further, the study reveals that women-owned businesses only receive 3.0 per cent of corporate buyers’ supply contracts, which are usually low-value procurement categories such as cleaning and catering.

In an interview with Nation.Africa, IFC Regional Gender Lead for Africa Anne Kabugi explained why this is the case.

“Most corporate entities that we interviewed claimed that women-led small and micro-enterprises are unable to meet standards and certifications required to bid high-value tenders. As such, they would not meet their qualification requirements for many private sector companies,” Ms Kabugu said.

Further, Claire Gichuki, the Global Supplier Diversity Manager at Unilever Kenya, explained that Fast Moving Consumer Goods Companies (FMCGs), such as Unilever, usually work with manufacturing business, a space where women’s participation is limited.

“Unequal distribution of wealth between men and women is also a challenge. Unilever purchases in big volumes to take advantage of the economies of scale. This makes women enterprises miss out on procurement tenders because they are unable to supply the volumes we require,” Ms Gichuki added.

How then can women benefit from private sector procurement opportunities?

Ms Kabugi recommends that private sector companies formulate inclusive supply-chain policies that will bridge gender gaps in procurement opportunities.