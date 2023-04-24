Why the world's most powerful women are quitting their jobs

Some of the world’s most powerful women are calling it quits after breaking the glass ceiling.

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki resigned, last week, in order to start a new chapter focused on her family, health and personal projects that she is passionate about.

Prior to her resignation, Meta confirmed its chief business officer Marne Levine, was stepping down after 13 years with the company in order to “recharge and prioritise some quality time with family”.

Ms Levine is the third female C-suite leader to leave Meta in recent years, following chief operating officer Sheryl Sandberg’s exit in 2022 and Global AD Chief Carolyn Everson’s in 2021.

Susan Wojcicki, former chief executive of YouTube who resigned last week. Photo credit: Photo | File

In global politics, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, resigned this month after more than eight years in the role, saying no one should stay in a political role for too long. At the same time, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, resigned in January because she had “no more in the tank” to lead the country.

These are just a few high-profile examples of a trend that shows women leaders are leaving their organisations at the highest rate ever.

According to a Mckinsey & Company Women in the Workplace report, for every woman stepping into a director-level leadership role, two are choosing to leave.

The report that surveyed 333 participating organisations and sampled views from more than 40,000 employees, found that women are demanding more from work and leaving their companies in unprecedented numbers to get it.

Former New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. She resigned in January because she had “no more in the tank” to lead the country. Photo credit: Photo | AFP

“Women leaders are switching jobs at the highest rate we have ever seen and at a higher rate than men in leadership. This could have serious implications for companies where women are already significantly underrepresented in leadership. For years, fewer women have risen through the ranks and now companies are struggling to hold on to the relatively few women leaders they have,’’ reads part of the report.

The study partly attributes the new trend to burnout women leaders experience when they are overworked and under-recognised. Moreover, women leaders do more to support employee well-being and foster inclusion, leaving them spread thin and mostly unrewarded.

Further, 43 per cent of women leaders reported feeling burned out, compared to 31 per cent of men.

Mckinsey & Company warns that if not checked, the new trend would discourage young ambitious women from investing in their careers.