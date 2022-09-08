Why scholarships, grants should be gender responsive

In 2018, Dr Emmanuel Effah, a Ghanaian scholar, was troubled over an imminent job loss.

At the time, he was a lecturer at the Department of Computer Science and Engineering at the University of Mines and Technology (Umat) in Ghana with a Master’s in Information Technology.

The country’s Ministry of Education had given all lecturers without doctorates five years to acquire them lest their appointments be terminated.

Then came the good news. His application for Regional Scholarship and Innovation Fund (RSIF) by Partnership for skills in Applied Sciences, Engineering and Technology (Paset) had been accepted.

Capacity building

Paset is an initiative of African governments to build the capacity of Africans in the fields of applied sciences, engineering and technology.

In 2015, Paset launched RSIF to finance doctoral training of African scientists, starting the journey to creating a stock of highly skilled scientists, professionals and innovators to solve African problems.

He later joined Gaston Berger University in Senegal for his Computer Science doctorate in the field of Internet of Things. And last February, he graduated. He returned to Umat and continues to lecture.

“You can just imagine how I’m feeling now. I’m at peace because my appointment is not going to be terminated,” he said in a Zoom interview from Ghana.

He describes himself as an expert who serves as an indispensable asset to his university.

“To me, the future's so bright and the programme has really boosted my skills,” he said.

“Before the training, I was a lecturer doing conventional teaching and service to my community. But the experiences I have had through the training have sharpened my research skills and mindset.”

While Africa has added one more scientist in Dr Effah, there is one category that is being left behind: women. And even the availability of the scholarships or grants are not helping much.

Only 30 per cent of science professionals in Africa are women, according to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (Unesco).

Bias

“Some of the conditions attached to these grants do not favour women, especially those going for PhD when they have children,” states Dr Effah.

“I have a colleague from Rwanda who had a baby and what she went through in the US in terms of childcare was so huge. It took almost all her time, but the programme was not flexible. She wouldn’t finish because of funding-related issues, yet she only needed three months to finish.”

He gave another example.

“I also know of another from the University of Ghana who was supposed to go for internship in South Korea and she had a baby in the very month that she was supposed to travel. But the programme was inflexible.”

He said for men and women to make use of scholarships and grants, the programmes ought to be sensitive to their differentiated needs.

“If we want to improve the statistics, any time we are formulating the rules or laws for the scholarships and grants, some of these unexpected conditions touching on women should be captured because we need them,” he said.

“When they are on the frontline, things are done and done very well.”