Why Nigeria polls dented gender equality quest

The number of women legislators in Nigeria fell by 19 per cent in the elections held on February 25 this year.

Women now occupy three per cent of seats in the Senate and four per cent in the House of Representatives in Africa’s largest economy. In the Senate 92 members, only three women won, while in the 286-member House of Representatives, only 15 women won.

Of the 1,019 females who contested in state houses of assembly elections, only 48 won. This amounts to a 4.7 per cent success rate. In the 2019 General Election, 45 women were elected to the state legislatures, meaning the number increased by three (less than one per cent) in this year’s election.

In the 2019 election, female representation in the 36 state assemblies was only 4.41 per cent. Despite the slight increase, political observers, nevertheless, termed it a far cry from a proper representation.

No governor

On March 18, Nigeria conducted its 28 governorship elections and 36 houses of assembly contests. Only 24 of the 416 candidates who were vying for governorship were women. None won.

However, out of the 24 female deputy governorship candidates in 15 states that made it to the ballot alongside male governorship candidates, six were elected.

According to available data, 10,240 candidates contested the 990 state houses of assembly seats across the 36 states. Of these contestants, 9,221 were male, while 1,019 were female.

A breakdown of the 48 females elected into the state legislatures in 2023 showed that Ekiti had the highest number. Out of the 26 seats in the state’s house of assembly, six will be occupied by women. In 2019, only four females were elected into the Ekiti State House of Assembly.

Women’s representation in Nigerian politics has been on a downward slide since 2011, a situation that has sparked serious concerns from gender equality activists. Pundits termed the number of women who sought elective positions in Nigeria this year the worst, with only one out of the 18 presidential candidates being a woman.

Women constituted only six per cent of the 416 candidates contesting governorship across the 36 states, with only 8.4 per cent of the 1101 candidates gunning for senatorial seats being women.

Of the 3,122 candidates contesting seats at the House of Representatives, only 288 were women. At the level of the sub-national legislatures, only 1,046 out of the 10,225 candidates were women.

Shortly before the February 25 General Election, Baobab for Women's Human Rights raised concerns over the low number of women who were seeking leadership positions.

Baobab, in a statement, said the current situation is far worse than “what we had in previous elections and this decline gives us grave concern at Baobab for Women's Human Rights”.

The organisation regretted the low number of women on the ballot and called on Nigerians to vote wisely. Executive Director Bunmi Dipo-Salami noted the poor representation of women in elective offices had been a cause of persistent inequality and discrimination against women.

She added that it had exacerbated the silent pandemic of gender-based violence, the continuous relegation of women to the background, the lack of support for the implementation of laws that favour women and girls, and feminisation of poverty, among other challenges.

“Much as Nigerian women cannot turn back the hands of the clock, we must make a statement with the elections by being strategic and deliberate in choosing candidates with a track record of making room for intelligent, strong and dynamic women at the table,” Ms Dipo-Salami said.

She appealed to the people to vote for those who had the interest of women and girls at heart, understood the issues and struggles of women and had shown concern in addressing the issues over the years.

Gender-sensitive candidates

Ms Dipo-Salami rooted for gender-aware candidates to change the negative narratives on gender equality, saying the elections presented another opportunity to make this happen.

“As you go to cast your votes for your preferred candidates, look out for those with plans of appointive positions for women; candidates who have transformative plans for the education of the girl-child; those who will prioritise good quality and affordable healthcare for women and girls; fight against all forms of gender-based violence; and those ready to take Nigerian women out of poverty to enable them to live meaningfully in society,” Baobab statement read.

The organisation also challenged the electorate to vote for candidates who believe in women's inclusion, who would advance their interests and position them in critical areas in the best interest of the country.

Nigeria is one of the African countries with few women in political leadership. Calls for an increase in the representation of women in governance and other leadership positions has remained a mirage.

In 2022, the Nigerian parliament faced a backlash for shooting down four bills that were aimed at ensuring gender justice through the advancement of the rights of women as full citizens.

The bills proposed in the amendment to the Nigerian constitution sought to enhance the lives of women and provide opportunities for them to fully participate in the political and governance spaces, as well as inclusive citizenship rights.

One of the amendments was aimed at guaranteeing citizenship to foreign-born husbands of Nigerian women; the constitution already confers automatic citizenship on foreign-born wives of Nigerian men.

Another amendment would have given a woman the right to become indigenes of her husband’s state after five years of marriage. Another amendment sought to assign 35 per cent of legislative seats to women, and 35 per cent of political party leadership.