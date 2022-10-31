Why awareness of breast cancer issues is important

October can feel different for everyone. Some wear pink to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month, others feel grief and many quietly observe the month. But breast cancer doesn’t take a break when November rolls in and the pink ribbons fade from view.

Anybody who has survived breast cancer, or has suffered alongside a loved one with the disease, knows the anguish and helplessness that trail the diagnosis.

Breast cancer is the commonest of cancers. It accounts for 12.5 per cent of all new annual cancer cases.

With this comes the immense human and economic impact of the disease and the understanding that the best weapon in overcoming it is the ability to stop it from occurring in the first place.

Breast cancer is a type of cancer that affects the breast, mostly in women. Both men and women can get it, though it is rare in men.

In Kenya, seven women die as a result of breast cancer every day. And, according to the National Cancer Control Programme, it is the leading type of cancer in Kenya with an estimated 6,799 cases yearly.

Though largely preventable and treatable if detected early, nearly 70 per cent of breast cancer cases in Kenya are diagnosed late, when chances of curative treatment are low.

These worrying facts make it even more important for women in the country to be aware of their breast health, so as to be able to act quickly if they notice a change for the worse.

Awareness of breast cancer risk and symptoms should be public knowledge—just as we know what to look out for when somebody has the flu or Covid-19.

The more we know about it, the better the chances of detecting abnormalities before cancer develops or detecting the disease in its early stages when treatment has its highest potential for success.

Prevention

As every public health professional knows, on a population level, the only way to substantially reduce incidence and mortality for any disease is through prevention.

The reality of breast cancer lies somewhere between the public health ideal of perfect prevention. Current research suggests that at least half of cancer cases—30-70 per cent—could be prevented by applying what we already know.

If the breast cancer burden in terms of reduced mortality and morbidity is to be achieved, there is a dire need to strengthen awareness levels than what is prevalent and also improvement in education.

We tamed Covid-19 infections with sanitation and vaccines, abetted by antibiotics.

Cancer is a different story. Even today, it continues to occupy our collective imagination as the king of terrors. Put simply, cancer must be framed not just as a curable disease but equally as a preventable one.

Awareness of breast health should include public health and professional medical education about the risk factors and symptoms of breast cancer and the importance of seeking medical evaluation for breast concerns.

Collaboration with cancer survivors, advocacy and community groups is crucial for the effective creation and dissemination of breast health awareness messages.