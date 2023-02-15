While Taliban banned girls' education, their daughters are in school

Taliban officials are sending their daughters to school despite banning learning for other female students.

According to a report by the Afghanistan Analysts Network (AAN), high ranking officers are sending their daughters to schools and universities out of the country to continue their education.

ANN highlighted the current Taliban minister and former member of the Taliban’s leadership council whose daughter is currently studying medicine at a university based in Qatar.

The report further says that two other members of the Taliban’s Qatar office have enrolled their daughters in schools in Doha, Qatar’s capital.

“Taliban members and their families who live here (in Qatar) have strong demands for modern education and no one opposes it for either boys or girls – of any age,” a Taliban official formerly based in Qatar told the AAN.

Iqra system

Pakistan is also a popular choice for Taliban officials since the country combines ‘western’ education with religious teachings, also known as the Iqra system.

“The Iqra system is very good for Taliban who are looking to educate their boys and girls. It’s an Islamic educational system that teaches both modern school subjects and madrasa subjects,” a Taliban official in Pakistan, told the AAN.

This is happening against the background of Taliban banning girls over 12 years in Afghanistan from attending school in 34 of the country’s provinces.

Although the Taliban’s spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid, has said all girls will be able to return fully to schools from March 21, daughters of high ranking officials continue their education without interruption.









