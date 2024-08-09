Which laws protect women migrant domestic workers?

Dear Vivian,

I am a paralegal supporting women who are considering going abroad for domestic work. I have been reading horrific stories of Kenyan women migrants who have undergone harassment and bad working conditions. What rights and laws should they know?

Praxides Wanyama,

Kakamega

Dear Praxides,

Migrant rights are human rights. Migrants are human beings regardless of their status. Migrant workers make a vital contribution to the countries of destination and origin. Despite this being the case, women migrant workers face myriad challenges that expose them to exploitation. Therefore, it is important you are well aware of the protection under the law.

To understand the specific ways in which women are impacted, female migration should be studied from the perspective of gender inequality, traditional female roles, a gendered labour market, the universal prevalence of gender-based violence and the worldwide feminisation of poverty and labour migration.

First, there are international, regional and national laws that protect migrant workers. While there are no international agreements or standards that apply specifically to women migrant workers, several conventions have particular relevance to their protection. The Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (Cedaw) condemns discrimination against women in all forms and obliges states to take appropriate measures “in all fields” to guarantee that women enjoy their human rights. Cedaw grants rights to all women regardless of their migration status, unlike several other human rights treaties that grant rights to citizens only, not migrants.

The International Convention on the Protection of the Rights of All Migrant Workers and Members of their Families adopted on December 18, 1990, provides that no migrant worker or member of his or her family shall be subjected to torture or to cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment. Further, migrant workers and members of their families are entitled to effective protection by the state against violence, physical injury, threats and intimidation, whether by public officials or by private individuals, groups or institutions.

Kenya has also ratified the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights. This charter provides that every individual shall have the right to work under equitable and satisfactory conditions, and shall receive equal pay for equal work. The Constitution protects every worker by indicating you have the right to work in a reasonable working condition.

Additionally, if they are using employment agents, it is crucial you verify their employment registration status, normally done by the National Employment Agency. NEA is at the centre of the recruitment and management of migrant domestic workers.

Vivian

The writer is an advocate of the High Court of Kenya and award-winning civil society lawyer ([email protected]).