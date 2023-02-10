Whether by choice or by chance, stop stigmatising childless women

In Michelle Obama’s book The Light we Carry, she openly talks about her pain of infertility. Sure, it can be difficult to relate to a former Super Power First Lady, who likely didn’t struggle with footing the bill of fertility procedures. However, regardless of status, the emotional experiences with infertility remain constant for all women.

On Wednesday, Nairobi News ran a story on a local entrepreneur Anerlisa Muigai, who lashed out at a fan who called her barren. In response, she said childlessness is a sensitive issue, especially to women who have tried to have children for a long time unsuccessfully. Ms Muigai is, however, not the first local female celebrity to be bullied regarding her childless status; it happens all the time. Meanwhile, thousands of ordinary women are tormented daily, for not bearing children - whether by choice or by chance. Sadly, just not having a baby is the new way to shame women.

Labour pains

This gets me thinking… is a woman without a child a lesser woman? If she doesn’t experience labour pains, does that mean she is not as strong as those who are mothers? Why assume it’s a problem if a woman is childless at 30? Today, not having children is the ideal choice for many. Why then do we still view them as ‘abnormal’ and stigmatise them?

There are countless reasons why women delay motherhood. At the same time, no woman who wants children, forgets to have them, no matter how big a career they have.

Since the beginning of time, women have been expected to have children - read the story of Sarah in the Bible. We must, therefore, acknowledge that being childless is the reality for many, and we should normalise it. Let’s stop putting motherhood on a pedestal because it is not the pinnacle of womanhood.

The conventional route of life; college, job, marriage, children is so ingrained in us that we forget there are people who actively choose not to have children, or are biologically unfit to conceive.

Social identity

Research shows that women who are childless against their will suffer from an array of social, economic and emotional difficulties. The rural ones experience even stronger stigma and suffer from guilt, role failure, loss of self-esteem, abandonment by family, social isolation, and impoverishment. The urban ones, have more alternatives for social identity. Despite these differences, both groups of women lead frustrated lives.

Reducing social stigma and expectations of women as mothers will improve their autonomy in their childbearing decisions. Our society urgently needs education and sensitization.

Childless women too, need counselling on how to deal with such occurrences if they experience them. Studies say such women share their predicaments with others for support, while some prefer to harbour the pain because when they disclose their challenges, stigma is enhanced.

Then there’s a mountain of economic reasons why childless women might think twice about having kids. Fertility support is a rich person’s game; very few women can, for example, afford the Sh500,000 for the IVF procedure.

These women only need love and support. Let’s stop the stigma.