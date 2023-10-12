Where do people get the courage to plan surprise parties?

If you are my friend, there is one thing you can count on – I will never plan to surprise you.

It is not that I am lazy, or I lack a sense of creativity… but like Wole Soyinka says in his much-acclaimed poem Telephone Conversation, ‘I am an African, and I hate wasted journeys.’ Replace journeys with efforts or plans. The fear of planning to surprise someone on a day they are out scuba-diving is very intimidating.

Also killing me is the fear that the person you want to surprise does not like surprises and will be annoyed with you for the rest of their lives.

That being said, because I am part of the generation that seems to have reinvented the whole art and science of surprises, I continue to be part of surprises – as the ‘surprisee’, and other times, as part of the crowd of ‘surprisers’.

The last such adventure at the office, on Monday, left me in stitches.

The surprise was for a head of department. That is not even the riskiest part. The surprise was planned for a Monday at 2pm. Visions of this guy being locked up in an emergency meeting in the CEO’s boardroom from 11am to 5pm that day kept floating in and out of my mind.

“What if his wife has planned to take him out to a birthday lunch and he comes back at 4pm, what will we do with the two large cakes?” I asked Esther, one of my colleagues, who was on the ‘steering committee’ of the surprise plans. She was not interested in what I was saying.

“We can’t just tell him that his team would like to celebrate him on his birthday and request for 15 minutes of his time?” I asked an uninterested audience, again.

As usual, Queenter, the coordinator of all birthday surprises on our floor, sent out an email, alerting all of us to be ready for the surprise at 2pm. I go for fellowship during most lunch hours, and so I suspected I would be a minute or so late to the party.

However, by 2.10pm when I got back to my desk, the HoD was not even in his office. I could see a few new and confused faces on our floor – people who had been invited to the surprise party, in which the birthday guy was MIA.

At 2.43pm, I saw George (the birthday guy) walking into his office. However, given his seniority, the coordinator must have developed cold feet and sought help on how to break the surprise. In the midst of all these, George walked out again. He had another meeting. By this time, laughter was about to finish me.

“Can’t we just cut this cake, and leave his share for him?” I asked, but no one was interested in my suggestion. So I continued working.

When I looked at my watch when I finally had a piece of cake, it was a few minutes past 4pm. The short get-together was a wonderful and refreshing time. Looked at from an alternative angle, the stress and anxiety of planning were worth it in the end.

I genuinely admire the courage of people who wake up in the morning and decide to plan something, anchored on only good luck. I lack the strong heart to take any such risks. My trauma and aversion to planning surprises originates from the first surprise I went to when I was 21.

A former schoolmate had a friend who was having a baby and they were planning a surprise party for her. Keen to show that I was a 21-year-old final year student in uni, I was ‘running’ my life, and I was also one of the happening babes in this Nairobi, I accepted the invitation. I met my friend and a few others in town and, together, we headed for Ruaka.

The idea was that the lady and her husband would be out shopping, and return home at 2pm, by which time, we should all be in her house. Friends, we stayed in that house until 6pm – why? She got a call from her aunty to see her. Her husband could not convince her to come home (short of ruining the surprise).

By the time they opened the door, I did not even have the energy to scream ‘SURPRISE’ alongside everyone else. I just wanted to be out of that house, and on my way home, as soon as possible.

Good luck with your surprises though.