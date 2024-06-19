What's in the Finance Bill for women?

Dear Vivian,

There has been a lot of conversations on the Finance Bill. Are there any implications for women?

Gender Student, Riara University

Dear Gender Student,

Indeed, the Kenyan Finance Bill, 2024, has stirred a significant debate across sectors of society. The Bill presents both opportunities and challenges for women and girls in Kenya. While there are commendable initiatives that could enhance women’s economic empowerment and access to public services, there are also significant risks that could undermine these gains. By implementing gender-sensitive policy adjustments, the government can ensure that the Bill supports rather than hinders the progress towards gender equality and the protection of women’s rights.

One of the commendable aspects of the Finance Bill is the proposed tax incentives for small and medium enterprises. These incentives can potentially benefit women entrepreneurs by reducing their tax burden and encouraging more women to start and sustain businesses. Given that women often face greater barriers to entrepreneurship, such as limited access to capital and markets, these tax incentives can serve as a significant boost to their economic empowerment.

However, the increase in value-added tax (VAT) on essential goods could have a detrimental impact on women, especially those from low-income households. Women are often the primary caretakers and providers in families, and higher costs for basic necessities can strain their already limited resources. The increased VAT could exacerbate poverty and reduce the purchasing power of women, thereby hindering their economic stability.

Further, the Bill's emphasis on funding for public infrastructure has the potential to improve women's mobility and safety. Better infrastructure can facilitate safer transportation options, reduce the risks of gender-based violence, and provide women with greater access to economic and educational opportunities.

On the flip side, the imposition of VAT on sanitary products poses a significant social challenge. Access to affordable sanitary products is critical for menstrual health management. Increased costs can lead to period poverty, which disproportionately affects girls and women, often resulting in absenteeism from school and work and perpetuating gender inequality.

The Bill proposes increased funding for healthcare services, which could enhance access to essential health services for women, including maternal healthcare. Improved healthcare infrastructure and services can significantly reduce maternal mortality rates and improve overall health outcomes for women. Conversely, increased taxes on private health services could make healthcare less affordable for women who often bear the healthcare responsibilities for their families. This could lead to a decline in the quality of care that women and their dependents receive, hurting their overall health and well-being.

To mitigate the negative impacts and enhance the positive effects of the Finance Bill, 2024, several gender-sensitive policy adjustments are necessary. Exempting essential goods from increased VAT is crucial to protect low-income households, particularly women, from economic strain. Essential goods such as food items and sanitary products should be exempt from the proposed VAT increases. This aligns with the constitutional mandate to protect the socioeconomic rights of all citizens as enshrined in Article 43 of the Constitution of Kenya.

Additionally, the government should expand its support for women entrepreneurs beyond tax incentives. Providing access to affordable credit, business training, and market access initiatives can ensure women fully benefit from entrepreneurial opportunities. Public infrastructure projects should incorporate gender-sensitive planning to address the specific needs and safety concerns of women. This can reduce gender-based violence and improve women’s access to economic opportunities.

Notably, ensuring affordable healthcare services is also critical. The government should consider subsidising private healthcare services or expanding public healthcare options to mitigate the impact of increased taxes on private health services and ensure women can access the care they need.

Vivian

The writer is an advocate of the High Court of Kenya and award-winning civil society lawyer ([email protected]).