What presidential runners have in store for women

Since the promulgation of the Constitution in 2010, women have been up in arms, pressuring the government to implement the clauses on gender equality.

And even though there has been some progress, gender parity as of yet remains elusive. But with the August 9 General Election around the corner, women are optimistic that the team that will take over will help implement the two-thirds gender rule and related initiatives.

But what do the presidential candidates have in store for women? So far, only the two leading aspirants have indicated what they intend to do if they clinch the presidency.

Azimio La Umoja

On Monday Azimio La Umoja flag-bearer Raila Odinga nominated Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua as his running mate. If the duo wins the presidency, Ms Karua will be the first female to be deputy president in Kenya. She will be Mr Odinga’s principal assistant and will play a major role in helping him run the government.

Ms Karua will also double up as Justice and Constitutional Affairs Cabinet secretary, a position she last held during former President Mwai Kibaki’s tenure.

Announcing the nomination of Ms Karua at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi on Monday, Mr Odinga praised her for her zeal and human rights record.

Her nomination is seen as a major win for women as it could see one of them occupy the second-most powerful office.

In her acceptance speech, Ms Karua said she was happy to deputise Mr Odinga and congratulating other running mate hopefuls who did not make the cut.

"I am deeply honoured by the decision to nominate me as deputy president of the coalition. I am aware of the responsibility and this nomination is a collective honour that cannot be left for me alone to savour. It is a personal journey but also a national journey," she said.

Mr Odinga noted that after 60 years of independence, the country cannot excuse the male domination of the Executive.

“For the first time in the history of our republic and on the seventh multi-party election, history is calling on us to close the gender gap in our country. History is also calling on us to reciprocate the struggles and fidelity of our women,” said Mr Odinga.

Leaders across the country have welcomed Ms Karua’s nomination, terming it a key step in the push for gender equality.

Siaya Senator James Orengo said Mr Odinga and Ms Karua form a progressive team and offer Kenya ‘a first’ in having a progressive movement led by progressive leadership.

Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu said the nomination was a win for women, who have for a long time struggled to be on the same level as their male counterparts.

“History in the making; we truly have come a long way as a nation. The proverbial glass ceiling takes another crack once again. The women of this great nation support you and believe in you,” said Ms Ngilu.

Solution

Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana also welcomed Karua’s nomination, saying she was the solution to the problems the country is facing.

“You have appointed the solution to Kenya through Karua. Raila and Karua represent Kenya’s face of change. Her nomination as Kenya’s next DP bears true testimony to Raila’s quest for inclusivity in the country’s governance,” said Prof Kibwana.

Apart from the nomination of a woman running mate, Mr Odinga’s Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) recently announced it will be funding its female candidates in any of the 290 constituencies.

ODM secretary general Edwin Sifuna said the support is geared towards ensuring the realisation of the two-thirds gender rule in the National Assembly after the August polls.

“Those eligible for the funding must not have been elected to any position in Kenya before. Women aspirants aged 35 and below and those living with disability are especially encouraged to apply,” said Sifuna, who is also the patron of the ODM Women League's HeForShe programme.

Woman rep aspirants do not qualify for the financial support.

Kenya Kwanza

On Sunday, Deputy President William Ruto, who is the Kenya Kwanza presidential flag-bearer, while naming his running mate, promised to have 10 women Cabinet Secretaries if he wins.

He also promised to come up with a formula that will help implement the two-thirds gender rule within one year upon assuming office.

Observers say the promise by Dr Ruto is meant to appease the women voters after he nominated Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua as his running mate.

Besides Mr Odinga, two other presidential candidates have named women running mates. Roots Party’s George Wajackoyah nominated Justina Wamae, while gospel artiste Reuben Kigame, who is vying as an independent, is deputised by Irene Ng'endo.



