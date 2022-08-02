West Pokot: Inflation pushing parents to cut girls, marry them off

Anti-FGM organizations and crusaders in West Pokot County have raised concern over rise in cross-border Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) and early forced marriages in the region.

They say the high cost of living has pushed many residents to seek alternative sources of livelihood, with some seeing the vices as the only source of income.

Many girls have crossed to Uganda to get married as a result of the economic challenges they face.

Poverty and hardship has pushed parents to cut their girls and marry them off to get dowry.

The organizations have called on the government to intensify efforts against the vices by setting up rescue centres along the Kenya-Uganda border.

Programme officer at People on Mission (POM) Harvesters International, Chebet Bungei, said that despite the spirited efforts they have put in place, loopholes along the Kenya –Uganda border where most young school girls cross over to Uganda for the unkind cut and marriage, remain.

Ms Bungei said rescue centres would ensure girls are retained in schools while their parents and guardians cross to Uganda in search of pasture and water for their livestock.

Schools closed

“We have carried out sensitization exercises along the Kenya-Uganda border that have seen a rise in school enrolment in the last few years,” she said.

The programme officer added that during the Covid-19 period when schools were closed, several school going girls were married off while others faced the cut.

“We are tracking them on to ensure they resume their studies,” said Ms Bung’ei.

Former Kapenguria MP Julius Murgor said the government needs to establish facilities needed to ensure such vices are eradicated.

“We want the national government to construct more boarding schools and dams along the border to prevent the movement of households to the neighbouring country during drought as this is what leads to the rise of FGM cases and early marriages,” he said.

Kacheliba Assistant County Commissioner Fred Ndubi, said there are measures they have put in place at the grassroots with the help of chiefs, to ensure perpetrators are brought to book.

He noted that they have also banned night dances popularly known as Kwara kwara, which has in the past seen school girls get married early, leading to a rise in teenage pregnancies.

Harmful practices

Kacheliba Police Station Officer Commanding Station (OCS) Tom Nyanarwa, said they have in the past collaborated with stakeholders and arrested those infringing on the school girls’ rights, but are released due to lack of evidence.

“We urge the local community to volunteer information and evidence when violators are arrested,” he said.

Speaking last Saturday during a ceremony to sensitize locals on the harmful practices at Tandapos area in Kacheliba along the Kenya-Uganda border, residents said the regular sensitizations and construction of schools, have seen them shun the practice.

Grace Merengura said residents now enrol their children in schools.

“We have said no to retrogressive practices,” she said.

Another local Elizabeth Muket, said they have formed groups with several women in the area to ensure no one engages in FGM.

“We want to eradicate the vices from the region,” said Ms Muket.

Reuben Merikol the Director POM Harvesters International said the fight for the girl child rights is their number one priority, especially among the pastoralist Pokot community.