Wendy Gondi: The power woman in insurance industry

Ms Wendy Gondi is a force to reckon with in Africa’s insurance industry.

Last June, she was among the top 50 women awarded by the African Insurance Organization (AIO) for her invaluable contribution to the growth of the insurance sector in Kenya and across the continent.

Ms Gondi is the director of operations at Kenbright Holdings Limited, composed of Kenbright Reinsurance Brokers Limited, Kenbright Actuarial and Financial Services Limited, Kenbright Healthcare Administrators Limited, and Kenbright Insurance Brokers Limited.

The firm operates in Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania. As the head of operations, she manages projects across the three countries with 55 staff directly reporting to her.

“What I do is optimisation of the co-capabilities of the company,” says Ms Gondi who is in her fifth year at the company.

“I am also the head of special projects and this sits within our financial services which does product development. I have to ensure these projects are well resourced and all staff have access to resources to complete the projects.”

There are successes to her name, which earned her AIO’s award.

Ms Gondi says says Kenya’s insurance industry has experienced tremendous changes in the past three years with women joining the C-suite. Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

Together with her team, they established a motor insurance aggregator, which eases motorists’ burden of searching for an insurer.

With vehicle.co.ke, a vehicle owner enters the value and type of the vehicle and cover needed together with their contact details.

The system then automatically calculates the insurance cover and provides a list of all insurers with the range of options for selection. Once one identifies their choice, they can instantly buy the cover and the sticker is emailed to the owner.

“When I won the award, I was like wow, we did it,” she proclaims.

“It gave me a moment of great joy that I am part of a team that has created impactful solutions in the insurance industry.”

Ms Gondi trained in International Business Administration in her undergraduate at United States International University (USIU) in Kenya.

In 2014, she completed her master’s degree in Corporate Strategy and Governance from University of Nottingham, United Kingdom (UK).

Corporate journey

Between 2013 and 2014, she worked as an insurance executive at Kenbright after graduating from USIU.

Upon finishing her studies in the UK, she joined International Green Structures as a controller, playing financial, administrative and operations roles.

A year later, she re-joined Kenbright as director of strategy and governance in the company’s subsidiary, Kenbright Actuarial and Financial Services.

For one year, she proved her capability, prompting the administration to promote her to the current position where she is in charge of not just one subsidiary, but four.

In her corporate journey, she says she has learnt that learning never stops; and one can gain knowledge and skills from anyone regardless of age and social status.

“To be the sharpest tool in the shade, you always have to keep learning. You have to immerse yourself in different environments to learn. Be it your peers, young people or in a social gathering,” says the corporate leader who studied at Alliance Girls High School.

She was born and raised in Nairobi, and joined secondary school from Nairobi Primary.

She says Kenya’s insurance industry has experienced tremendous changes in the past three years with women joining C-suite.

“Over the last three years, we have seen huge leaps in the industry. We are seeing women taking over leadership positions in the industry,” she observes.

Her company, she says, is deliberate in promoting workplace gender diversity and equal pay.

She says women constitute 60 per cent of their workforce and they have policies that promote employment, retention and promotion of women as well as fair remuneration.

“We don’t have a gender pay gap in our company. We reward your skill and not your gender,” she explains.

Young girls

The company also has favourable parental policies. In addition to the three statutory maternity leave, the new mothers are also allowed to work half-day for an additional three months.

“And it is you to choose which half of the day you want to work, because to be very honest, some people have kids who keep you awake the whole night. I’ll not expect you to start working at 8am yet you have been up the whole night,” she says.

“You have the liberty to decide whether you’re going to work in the morning, evening or at night.”

She adds: “We also have a remote working policy. We focus on delivering the best results and not policing the employees. If your employees are stressed out, it will definitely show in their work output. (All you need is to) give them the support they need to deliver accordingly.”

Nevertheless, it has not been smooth sailing all through.

She says being a youthful leader (35 years), she has been in places where people doubt her decisions “like what is this young girl telling us.”

And being in an industry where they sell intangible products, convincing people to buy is a toll order, she explains.

She says it takes patience and trust to sell their products. She demystifies insurance as financial services that “offer you unique financial solutions for your risks.”

Often, insurance executives carry a bad name of nagging potential clients in their pursuit to sell their products, yet as Ms Gondi describes it, they are products that benefit the end user.

She says at times her job can be too stressful that she just wants to “enter my handbag and sit there.”

She has, however, learnt to set boundaries to manage the work-related pressures.

Her family mentors her.

“We are all in different spaces of work and interests but they always have something to offer. They inspire me in what they do and I’m like wow, they are so wow, and I also want to be wow,” she says.

As a young girl, she desired to be a paediatrician but as she grew older, she discovered her innate ability of being analytical, pushing her into financial services.

She says her field requires analytical and problem-solving skills, which she has mastered.

For a girl looking up to her, her advice is “Always do what your heart desires and never be afraid to make mistakes because a mistake is a learning experience. If you don’t go out there and try, you will never know what you are good at.”







