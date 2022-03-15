We must break all gender biases for better future

March 8 was International Women’s Day, marked under the theme “Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow”. That captures the sustained desire to secure gender parity in all spheres of life.

HIV is one of the conditions that thrives on gender inequalities as both a cause and consequence. Despite progress in various spheres, women continue to bear a disproportionate burden of HIV and gender-based violence (GBV). But a number of bold women living with HIV in Kenya have defied the artificial barriers and biases and refused to resign to fate. They refused to have their lives defined by the virus and rose up to be a beacon of hope to others.

As early as 1994, a group of mostly HIV-positive women led by Dorothy Onyango established Women Fighting Aids in Kenya (Wofak) with the vision of offering mutual support and empowerment to affected women in the face of stigma and discrimination. The organisation operates in eight counties.

Many such organisations seek to ensure that women living with HIV are not denied an opportunity to apply their knowledge, skills and competencies in pursuit of political, economic and social advancement—hence, breaking barriers.

On the eve of Women’s Day, the painful unthinkable incident of a female motorist being sexually harassed on professor Wangari Maathai Road, in Nairobi, only served as a stark reminder that women and girls should not wait for an end to GBV. We must not sit on the fence to only highlight gaps but raise our voice to call out for an end to sexual violence. It is time to #BreakTheBias. We deserve safe spaces at school, place of worship, workplace and home.

As Kenya draws towards a general election, calls for inclusion of women in leadership is an entry point to breaking the gender bias. But violence against women will not be eliminated with this step only. Men, too, are reminded that they are fathers, brothers, uncles, husbands and partners of women and girls. Complacent approaches and resignation to fate on violence against women is a threat to all development agenda of any nation.

Triple threat

The triple threat of HIV, teenage pregnancy and GBV robs them of the possibilities to pursue decent livelihood, for instance through aborted education, which holds the promise. In his 2021 World Aids Day speech, President Uhuru Kenyatta captured the severity of the problem. He noted that high cases of teenage pregnancy undermine the country’s socioeconomic growth and negate progress made towards ending HIV as a public health threat.

The alarming increase in GBV cases poses an existential threat to the gains towards gender parity. Hence, a united movement of women and men is needed now more than ever. Beyond celebrating Women’s Day, we must strongly condemn all forms of violence against women and girls.

Women and girls can’t and shouldn’t wait any longer!



