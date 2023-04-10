Washington State on the verge of criminalising FGM

The Washington State in the United States is on the verge of enacting a law that criminalizes female genital mutilation (FGM).

This follows the introduction of a bill in the House of Representatives early this month that once passed into law, will make cutting of girls and women illegal in the State.

If passed, this bill would criminalize FGM, provide for community education on the subject, promote accountability of healthcare practitioners who perform FGM, and allow those who have been victims of FGM seek a civil remedy.

The bill introduced in Washington in January, was presented to the House of Representative on April 4, 2023, and passed by the Committee on Community Safety, Justice & Re-entry; as well as the Appropriations Committee. It will now make its way to the House floor.

Washington State is one of the 10 states in the US without a law against FGM.

It was overwhelmingly passed by the Senate with a vote of 48-0 on March 1, 2023. It now awaits passing by the House of Representatives and the Governor’s signature to become law.

Gender activists and FGM survivors are upbeat about the proposed law.

“This bill will reduce the burden on our healthcare system; when we don’t have any more girls being cut and subjected to the pain and trauma, we reduce the burden on our health care system. It will also make people like me better and more productive citizens of Washington State. I urge our lawmakers to support this bill. I don’t think any girl should be subject to this, and you have an obligation to protect children,” said Absa Samba, a student win Washington and FGM survivor.

The success has, so far, been attributed to the voices of survivors, advocates, and the more than 200 letters sent by supporters asking the legislators to pass the bill.

According to the Centre for Disease Control (CDC), about 25,000 girls and women living in Washington are living with, or at risk of undergoing FGM; with the Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue metro area ranked as the 5th highest metro area in the US in terms of the size of the FGM-affected community.

Equality Now and the Washington Coalition to End FGM are leading a campaign to have the lawmakers pass the law.

Approximately 513,000 women and girls in Washington have undergone or are at risk of FGM.

The Federal government recognises FGM as violence and a form of child abuse and internationally as a human rights violation, constituting torture and an extreme form of discrimination against women and girls.

Currently, only 40 states in the US have laws against it.

The Federal law 18 US Code 116 Female Genital Mutilation as amended by the Stop FGM Act 2020, makes it illegal to perform FGM in the US. The law was amended in 2013 to make it illegal to knowingly transport a girl out of the US for the purpose of FGM.

The older version of the section 116, which was found unconstitutional by the Michigan District Court in 2018, has been replaced by an updated version after the passage of the Stop FGM Act 2020.

The 2020 amendment has clarified the definition of FGM under the law and requires the Attorney General to submit an annual report to Congress on actions taken by federal, state and local agencies to protect women and girls from FGM.

According to United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), FGM is currently documented in 92 countries around the world.

In Africa, it is practiced among certain communities in 33 countries. Certain ethnic groups in Asian countries also practice FGM, including in India, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Maldives, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

In the Middle East, the practice occurs in Oman, the United Arab Emirates and Yemen, as well as in Iraq, Iran, Jordan and the State of Palestine. In Eastern Europe, recent info shows that certain communities are practicing FGM in Georgia and the Russian Federation.

In South America, certain communities in Colombia, Ecuador, Panama and Peru are known to practice FGM. In many western countries including Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the US, the United Kingdom and various European countries, FGM is practiced among diaspora populations from areas where the practice is common.