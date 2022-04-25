Want to climb Mt Everest? Come with me

Most people aged over 50 years frown at the suggestion of rigorous physical activity, let alone adrenaline charged adventures.

But Wambui Ngunya, 55, believes otherwise – she is preparing to climb Mt Everest, the world’s tallest mountain, this month. No Kenyan has ever reached the summit of Mt Everest and very few have tried it.

After conquering Mt Kenya 40 times, Ms Ngunya - a lawyer and conservationist, holds a personal record.

In her latest accomplishment, she scaled the 4,630 metre Lenana Peak in a day, an expedition that takes most climbers three days.

Ms Ngunya wants to be the first African black woman over 50 years to confront the 8,848 metres of Mt Everest, located in the Mahalangur section of the Himalaya mountain ranges in Asia. From here, she will have a view of the tiny Nepal, ensconced by the two Asian tigers, China and India.

Through the mission, she hopes to raise funds and help address the plight facing older persons in the society.

Ms Ngunya exercises at Naromoru River Lodge in Nyeri County on April 5, 2022. Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

According to Ms Ngunya, there is a lot of animosity towards this group of people, contrary to the past when the society would look up to the elderly for advice.

She says senior citizens are undermined despite having a wealth of knowledge gained from experience, which could solve most global problems.

The employment sector, she says, has a large majority of youth since most of the older workers have been laid off because they don’t know how to use modern technology.

“As a result, most have been forced to early retirement even though they are not financially able to survive, and would like to work a bit longer. Organizations also have preferences for certain age groups locking out the elderly,” she says.

In addition to facing legal issues arising from inheritance and family squabbles in their sunset years, Ms Ngunya says most senior citizens lack support from their kin and the government.

Despite being an experienced hiker, she explains how she often faces criticism from people during mountaineering who doubt her capability.

“On looking at my white hair, people question my ability but what they don’t realize is that as an older person, I know myself and my limits. I know where to push and where not to, especially in sports,” she says.

Her journey to Mt Everest also seeks to address the consequences of environmental destruction.

A resident of Kwale County, Ms Ngunya says forest degradation is most prevalent among locals in the area for economic purposes like charcoal burning and illegal logging.

Being an environmentalist, she is part of a non- profit conservationist group - the Colobus Organisation, which aims at protecting the endangered Colobus monkey.

In Africa, such monkey species are only found in tropical forests with the Kenyan north coast being home to the Tana River red colobus monkey, threatened by poaching particularly for bush meat trade.

“As an organization, we have been consistently educating the community on the importance of protecting the monkeys’ habitat, which has become a tourist attraction in the area. We also hold weekly conservation projects with the school-going children to change the community’s perception and turn them to future ambassadors,” she says.

As part of preparation, she has spent the last two weeks training in Nyeri’s Naromoru area because of the region’s high altitude of 6,500 feet, which is almost similar to the climate in Nepal.

Some of her daily physical exercises involve hiking to Mt Kenya’s point Lenana through the Naromoru route, which she does with the help of a trainer.

She says she has been preparing for the Mt Everest expedition for the last two years since December 2020, when she held an older persons’ clinic at an old peoples’ home in Nanyuki.

Determination: Ms Ngunya wants to be the first black African woman aged above 50 years, to climb Mt Everest. Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

Part of the celebrations that day included climbing Mt Kenya from the Sirimon side in a day, to the Lenana peak.

She was the oldest person at the climbing expedition, which consisted of Kenya Forest Service (KFS) and Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) rangers.

“The experience that day made me realize that very few elderly women engage in sports since the society has made them believe they are physically weak,” she says.

Her journey to Mt Everest comes with its fair share of challenges. Ms Ngunya says she is expected to raise Sh5 million to cater for her 40-day stay in the mountain.

“The ticket to be allowed to climb Mt Everest has so far cost me Sh1 million, yet there are other expenses like camping facilities and food,” she explains.

Because of the financial constraints, she will not be hiking alongside her trainer, but will accompany a group of mountaineers from Nepal.

Ms Ngunya began Mountain climbing in 1985 at the age of 18 years while at the Outward Bound Mountain School in Loitoktok, as a student.

The institution, which would later employ her as an assistant instructor during her college holidays, saw her climb Mt Kilimanjaro five times and Mt Meru once.

According to her, of the three mountains - Kenya, Kilimanjaro and Meru, the latter is the most challenging because it is the steepest. She also climbed Mt Washington and the Appalachian Trail in the United States (US).

Hiking, she says, allows her to meditate and introspect in a calming environment with no distractions.

“I do mountain climbing at the end of every year so as to get a conducive environment to asses myself on my failures and achievements. So far, I have made a lot of decisions at the mountain and 70 per cent of them have worked out for me,” she says.



