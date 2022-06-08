Wanini Kireri: Woman who changed prisons’ narrative

For decades, prisons in Kenya were shrouded in secrecy for the public and riddled with untold suffering for the inmates.

However, one woman decided to change this narrative by initiating reforms into the prisons.

Margaret Wanini Kireri rose to the limelight in the early 2000s through the reform initiatives she started at Lang’ata Women Prison, in Nairobi.

Ms Kireri who was the first woman commandant of Prison Staff Training College in Ruiru and who died last week, is credited with steering reforms in Kenya’s correctional facilities.

In past media interviews, Ms Kereri termed her stint at Lang’ata Women Prison as the turning point in her career and the beginning of her legacy in the prison system.

During her stint at the women's prison, she is credited for introducing open-days, prayer programmes, media visits, computer classes, beauty pageants, modelling, drama, music and games among other transformational programmes at the facility.

Inmates' education

She is also credited with the transformation of prisons through the initiation of formal education for inmates, an initiative that was supported by well-wishers who provided stationery for inmates.

These efforts, she said, were meant to bolster the self-esteem of women inmates and restore their pride.

The story was no different when she was transferred to Shimo La Tewa Prison being the first woman ever to head the 2,000 plus all-male inmates’ maximum security facility.

She introduced her change initiatives here and her open-door policy in the correctional facility resulted in families and communities flocking to visit their loved ones.

She sought partnerships with organisations and groups to support the prison reform programmes.

Ms Kireri (right) the then Senior Assistant Commissioner General of Prisons - Commandant Prisons Staff Training College Ruiru, receives Employee of the Year award, at the college, from CS Public Service and Gender Prof. Margaret Kobia and Interior CS Fred Matiang'i on November 21, 2019.

Seeing how successful the reforms were in these two prisons, other correctional facilities across the country replicated them for the inmates.

Last year, Ms Kireri said she was happy that her initiatives had led to positive prison had reformed as a result of her initiatives.

“Looking back through my journey of about 40 years, my proudest moments include witnessing the prisons adopt reform programmes that I introduced, getting testimonies from former inmates who have reformed as a result of these programmes, and being honoured nationally and internationally. I am humbled,” she once said.

In an interview with the #KenyaWomenSeries last year, Ms Kireri said her mission to initiate prison reforms started at Lang’ata Women Prisons where she witnessed the suffering inmates undergo.

“It’s at Lang’ata Women Prisons that I witnessed, first-hand, the deplorable conditions of prisons, which the incarcerated women were facing, especially those who had been accompanied by their babies. Inadequate bedding, food, sanitary towels and dirty clothes were the norm in prison. This was a culture shock for me, and my heart sank,” she said.

Former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga, who wrote the foreword of her memoirs,The Disruptor acknowledged her nurturing and reform abilities.

“She reigned in the Kenyan Prisons without ruling,” Dr Mutunga wrote.

Until her death, she was serving as the Commandant of the Ruiru Prisons Staff Training College, since 2018.

Ms Kireri had served Kenya Prisons Services from 1982 when she enlisted as a cadet officer. In 1986, she was promoted and transferred to Embu Women Prisons as the officer in charge.

Illustrious career

Later in 1993, she got promoted to the rank of Superintendent of Prisons and then transferred to the Prisons College as a senior lecturer. In 2017, she moved from the Nairobi region to prisons headquarters as the Director, Legal Section.

The Commissioner General of Prisons John Warioba who announced her death through a press release, termed her as a dedicated public servant.

“She was a gallant, dedicated, selfless and committed officer. Her illustrious career saw her serve in the service in various capacities,” Mr Warioba said in the statement.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i in his condolence message said the country has lost a rare trailblazer who embodied effective public service and who was an inspiration to many.

“As a successful scholar, writer, counsellor and trainer, Commandant Wanini touched and mentored many lives, especially our future generations who saw in her the portrait of a rewarding and fulfilling work-life balance,” said Matiang’i.

Public Service and Gender Cabinet Secretary Prof Margaret Kobia said Ms Kireri has had an illustrious public service career at the Kenya Prisons Service, recalling how the deceased received the Trailblazer Award in 2014, for her role in implementing reform programs at the women's prisons, including the promotion of human rights and the dignity of women.

“She will be remembered for shattering the glass ceiling in a male-dominated field including publishing The Disruptor, a book which highlights the challenges she encountered in her career journey,” said Prof Kobia.

Apart from being a prison officer, Ms Kereri was also a budding writer.

Her first book The Disruptor, which detailed the prison reforms that captured the nation's imagination in the 2000s, etched her name and that of former Vice-President Moody Awori in the lips of many Kenyans.

Last December, she launched her second bookLeadership through the Eyes of a Prisons Officer, at a function attended by Interior CS Fred Matiang’i.

The book highlights her vast experience and the challenge of dealing with the Covid-19 crisis, barely two years into her new posting.

“I am proud to release my second book, Leadership through the Eyes of a Prisons Officer, which contains nuggets of wisdom gathered in my long professional journey,” she said during its launch.

During her 40 years’ stint at the Kenya Prisons Service, Ms Kereri has been awarded 14 national and global awards.

They include Elder of The Spear (EBS) 2020, Outstanding Correctional Service Employee Award 2019, the Crime Si Poa Life Time Achievement Award 2019 and the public Servant of The Year Award (PSoya) 2015

She received the Heroes Award, Xtreeme Teeneez -Life Time achievement 2014, the Prisons Officers Award for best managed institution by the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights 2007-2009, and Order of the Golden Warrior (OGW) in 2005.

In 2004, Ms Kireri received the She Tribute Award by Family TV, for her outstanding achievements and contribution to people and recognition by Reach out Centre for Drugs and Rehabilitation for successfully facilitating service to humanity in 2008.

In 2009, she was recognized as a Change Agent in Kenya. During the International Women’s Day in 2014, Ms Kereri received special recognition for her reform.

Ms Wanini will be buried tomorrow (June 9) at her farm in Ndaiga, Nanyuki in Laikipia County.



