Wangui Gichohi-Njoroge: Let’s face grim reality of SGBV

Sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV) continues to ravage, and in many cases, terminate the lives of women and girls across the globe.

The effect of violence is disproportionately more severe for those already facing multiple vulnerabilities such as living with a disability, women and girls from minority or marginalised groups, older women and young girls.

The ramifications of violence against women and girls are far-reaching for the survivors, their families, the community and the state. More recent data and anecdotal information from various reports, statements and commentaries show that the incidence of violence has sharply risen since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rather alarming is what is now popularly referred to the ‘triple-threat’ faced by girls in Kenya, namely, teenage pregnancies, the risk of new HIV infection, sexual and gender-based violence.

Teenage pregnancies will not only disrupt girls’ schooling but also come with a good measure of stigma and ostracisation. With teenage pregnancies falling outside of what is socially constructed as ‘acceptable’, society will often treat child-mothers with disdain. The psychological effects of being socially excluded leads to mental anguish which may be life-long in the absence of appropriate psychosocial support.

Physically, the bodies of some of these children are not fully formed to carry a baby to term and undergo safe delivery. Many will have high-risk pregnancies that will potentially lead to other health complications. Babies may be born prematurely, further increasing the financial burden that is borne by families and the state in the provision of maternal, newborn and child healthcare services.

Denied education

While the laws in Kenya protect all children from being denied education through universal access, some school personnel may lack proper understanding or clarity to support re-entry of child-mothers to school.

Family members may also not be familiar with the rights of these children to continue with their education and may in turn urge them to assume the parental role in full at the expense of their education. Without child-minders or relatives to support them in the care-giving role, many will be relegated to the home front to care for their babies.

The risk of new HIV infections for young girls is disheartening. With recent reports of dwindling donor support towards curbing the disease and with the economy still reeling from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, the much-needed health services may be further strained with dire consequences for those living with HIV/Aids and further slowing down preventive measures to reduce the rise in new infections.

Survivors of violence require medical services that include various exams, forensic evaluations, treatment of injuries and provision of post-exposure prophylaxis for sexually transmitted diseases. Some require safe housing, rescue centres and other referral services such as legal aid.

The absence of these referral services means that survivors may potentially face the indignities of poverty due to curtailed livelihoods arising from diminished physical and mental wellness.

While there are many NGOs, CBOs and faith groups which are providing support towards prevention and response to GBV, a good proportion of the survivors are unaware of the available resources, or worse still, are in hard-to-reach areas with no presence of GBV support services. Most programmes are heavily reliant on donor support and, therefore, unsustainable.

Close family members

Cases of violence that have made it to mainstream media speak to the brutality that women have faced in the hands of perpetrators, who may include close family members and intimate partners. We are not lost to stories highlighted in the media where women’s eyes have been gorged out or their limbs cut off. Many children viciously defiled have had to endure painful surgical reconstruction procedures.

Fear and intimidation will stop many survivors from speaking out or accessing support especially if the perpetrators remain within proximity. The shame and stigma associated with GBV will silence many more into a life in which their full potential is unrealised.

Psychosocial support cannot be overstated as it facilitates the survivors’ ability to re-build social relationships and access economic and environmental resources necessary for their recovery, productivity and overall well-being.

As the world marked 16 days of activism against sexual and gender-based violence that ended last week, a renewed call to act decisively is needed. Ending violence against women and girls is a fight that must be won.

Duty bearers (national and county level) have the primary responsibility to protect women and girls from all forms of violence. GBV prevention and response must be prioritised in national and county plans and budgets to ensure the provision of necessary services.

Closer home, family and community members must never enable perpetrators of violence through silence or normalization of criminality. They are women and girls’ first-line protectors and responders!

Perhaps facing the grim reality of GBV will stir up some action. It is a worthwhile fight.