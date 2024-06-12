Waithera Ng'ang'a: How I achieved my dream of becoming a CEO at 30

Bold, chic, and focused are some of the words that aptly describe Waithera Ng'ang'a. This became evident within the first five minutes of our interaction when I met her in her office at Bio Foods Limited along Mombasa Road, Nairobi, on a Friday mid-morning.

Donned in a red skater-dress and black tights, and engrossed on her laptop, she epitomised an adept energy, which I bet emanates from her current territory.

Waithera is the director for strategic partnerships and corporate communications for Bio Foods Products Ltd and Highlands Drinks Ltd.

“My role is pivotal in influencing the execution of brand, marketing, communications campaigns, and corporate relations strategies within Bio Food Products Ltd and HDL,” the former bank employee begins.

“I am also an intentional mother to my teenage daughter," she remarks enthusiastically.

Marketing

“My first job was as a bank employee after studying marketing at the university. I was a terrible bank employee by all standards, and I kept imploring my then managing director to transfer me to the marketing department. After trying my level best to be a good employee and failing, I finally resigned after about four-and-a-half years," she chuckles.

She then joined the Standard Media Group as an account executive in sales and grew to become the marketing manager, heading the department.

Waithera when she was CEO of Marketing Society of Kenya in this 2015 photo. Photo credit: Photo | Pool

“Joining the media felt like I had come home. Marketing is in my DNA. My blood is fuelled by persuasion, influence, and getting consumers to purchase products and to change their perception,” she says.

“It was while working at the media house that I got validation that marketing is meant for me. It was during this phase that I was able to learn a lot about how media works, how marketing works, and how the industry plays.”

After heading the marketing department for two years, she felt the need to serve the industry. She left her high-paying job to join the Marketing Society of Kenya (MSK) as the chief executive officer (CEO).

“The job at MSK was an exciting one. I wanted to change the world. I remember having a chat with my boss at the Standard before my resignation and telling him I wanted to become a CEO at age 30. I didn't know where this was coming from. I didn't know how I was going to do it. I was just an ambitious, starry-eyed girl, but I went ahead to become a CEO at MSK at age 30. I became a believer in manifestation after this," she recounts. MSK was not exactly what she had envisioned.

“This was a different ball-game. There's a big difference between running a brand where you have 100 per cent control and working in an industry where everybody's a stakeholder, and everybody has a voice and wants to be heard. It was such a 360 for me. On the positive side, this role taught me how to network with intention, taught me the art of diplomacy and negotiation, and most of all, it taught me to trust my voice. This particular job opened up the world for me."

She left MSK after four years and three months and took a deep dive into business and consulting. These, she confesses, were the hardest seven years of her life. She also decided to explore her love for agriculture during this period.

“I grew up on a farm, and I have always loved that space. My mother was a large-scale farmer. For me, farming and agriculture, in general, mean fun and freedom. Growing up, if you misbehaved, you were spanked and banned from going to the farm. But if you were in good books, you could play and take part in farm activities.

“In high school, I took agriculture, and one thing I noticed is that agriculture had a particular face. The cool children did not take it up, and I did not understand this. So, in later years, I decided to go back to my first love and try agriculture. I returned to school and studied agribusiness value addition and entrepreneurship."

She then started working with farmers who wanted to create value brands. She worked with some industry leaders, and one of them, remarkably, ended up setting up a specialty coffee brand. She worked with food manufacturers for products she says she sees on supermarket shelves nowadays.

“I ventured into the food space and realised I was meant to combine my media and marketing skills with agriculture to start creating home-grown Kenyan brands. But freelancing is hard because sometimes you have money, sometimes you don't. So, because I am equally good at executive branding, I started taking up political branding gigs along with agriculture. Then Covid-19 happened, and there was no work," she reflects with a trace of sadness in her voice.

“This phase was a wake-up call for me in all my life dimensions. It was a period in which I had to be honest with myself. Without a steady and promised income and with so much going on in my life, I felt like my life was fleeting away. I lost close friends, but then it was also the moment I encountered God and became spiritual. I have a special relationship with my God."

She recounts that during this period, when she felt so helpless and hopeless, she went back to her mother and late father and got so vulnerable with them.

“I remember my mother literally speaking life back into me. She would constantly remind me of the many things I had already achieved, urging me not to give up on life. I would literally tear-up as she spoke these words into me. She was and remains a solid rock in my life. Due to her belief and confidence in me, I started building back, slowly but surely."

Game-changer

Around this time, she also got an invitation to take part in a yearlong Africa Food Fellowship Program at Wageningen University & Research. This fellowship aims to transform Africa's food systems and ensure equitable availability and access to healthy and sustainable food for all. This was a game-changer for her, as it enabled her to successfully link her marketing and agripreneurial skills and learn how to map food systems to create change, a skill she applies in her current role.

“Back then, when I was figuring out my next steps, I would constantly do updates on Facebook and Twitter on entrepreneurial video content I had produced, but then I figured that maybe I was on the wrong channel due to minimal engagement.

“I then tailored my content for LinkedIn and would do posts on life-lessons from my perspective as an entrepreneur, not so much as a marketer. I would also interview people who were inspirational, and I would do my commentaries on what I'd learned from them. I was in a bad place, and the postings were therapeutic for me. They kept me going," she tells nation.africa.

The chairman of Biofoods and Highlands Ltd, who she describes as a true visionary in the food systems space, noticed her LinkedIn posts on entrepreneurship, agriculture, and marketing. “From our online industry conversation, he appreciated my unique knowledge in agriculture, commerce, and marketing. We then discussed consultancy, and after two months of consulting, I was offered a position as the marketing and communications director at Bio Foods Limited, a position I held for two years until three months ago when I was promoted to my current role. I view this as a second chance at life given to me by God.”

Waithera loves the culture at her workplace and terms it one of the best and most inclusive companies. In the department she leads, they brand themselves as the 'Bio gladiators,' and 60 per cent of her team are women. “I am proud of my team and the work we do, ensuring that we remain an authority in the dairy sector.”

She says they are intentional about their products and take feedback from the consumers seriously.

"I love it here, and I am proud that since I joined, we have won some awards and accolades, and I have also been honoured in my capacity. The most recent one being recognised among the top 50 African marketing leaders and marketer of the year 2023.”