Waiguru sets up GBV desks in Kirinyaga hospitals

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has set up gender-based violence (GBV) desks in all county health facilities to attend to affected people. The desks will be manned by competent staff, who have been trained to deal with GBV cases.Ms Waiguru observed that GBV cases were on the rise, hence the need for an urgent response. She also pledged to extend the supply of free sanitary towels to schoolgirls and young mothers.In a speech read at Kerugoya County Referral Hospital by Gender and Youth executive committee member Millicent Nyawira, the governor asked women in distress to visit the desks for help.She said the county government was working with the players in the justice system to speed up the resolution of GBV cases. "We are encouraging women to make use of the GBV desks whenever they have an issue so that they can get assistance before it is too late."Ms Nyawira said last year, her department distributed about 28,000 sanitary towels to schoolgirls and young mothers.She said the sanitary towels initiative will help girls remain in class. "This initiative by Governor Waiguru ensured those in school remain in class and by doing so, we empowered them to succeed in their education. When women succeed, the entire community succeeds."She urged society to take the lead in embracing equity to give each woman a chance at whatever opportunity arises. During the event, women admitted to the facility received gift hampers donated by Ms Waiguru.The County Assembly Committee Health committee chairman, Dr Isaiah Mbogo, said the hospital has adequate supply of drugs and food. He thanked the management for ongoing reforms, especially the roll-out of the Health Management Information System (HMIS) in all service points in medical facilities, to complete the patients' treatment chain. "We have gone round the hospital and are content with what we have seen. We have adequate drugs, the wards are clean, the staff is friendly and there is enough clean and nutritious food for the patients," said Dr Mbogo, who is the Kabare MCA.HMIS is helping county hospitals address drug shortage by providing real-time information on stock-out. The system, which has been piloted at the referral hospital, ensures the medical facility has adequate medicines round the clock.Also read: Boost for fight against GBV as Wajir launches protection centre"We have seen the transformation in our health facilities and we want to reiterate our support to our governor to continue on this trajectory," Dr Mbogo said.The Health executive, Dr George Karoki, said reforms had improved services, leading to an increased number of patients seeking treatment in public facilities.Dr Karoki said the ongoing reforms will continue, to ensure healthcare is accessible and affordable to all. He stressed that the upcoming Kerugoya Medical Complex will be a game-changer in the way healthcare is delivered in the entire Mt Kenya region."The Medical Complex is almost complete and will be up and running in the next few months. It is going to transform healthcare, not just in Kirinyaga County but within the region. It will be the benchmark of healthcare around the Mt Kenya region."