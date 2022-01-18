Wahome warns of crisis if gender rule not met in August poll

Kandara MP Alice Wahome makes her remarks during the Kenya County Assembly Women Caucus Dialogue forum at the Panafric Hotel on October 1, 2020. The forum was held under the theme of 'Women's political participation in Kenya'.

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group
By  Mwangi Muiruri

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • She said gender equality and the place of women in leadership and governance must be honoured.
  • Ms Wahome said political parties must be compelled to comply with the IEBC regulations, the Political Parties Act and the Constitution in respect of the two-third gender principle at all electoral units.

Kandara MP Alice Wahome has cautioned that a governance crisis looms if the gender rule requirement is not met at the August 9 General Election.

