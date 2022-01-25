Venture out into top election races, Meru women urged

Public Service CS Margaret Kobia and Meru Governor Kiraitu Murungi during the unveiling of Meru Vision 2040 delivery board on February 26, 2021.

Photo credit: Photo | Pool

By  David Muchui

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • In the parliamentary contests, only four out of nine constituencies have female aspirants. They are Tigania West, Tigania East, Igembe Central and Imenti North.
  • However, unlike in 2017, this time more women have declared their interest in ward representative seats.

Women in Meru have been urged to go for top political seats even as many shy away from politics.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.