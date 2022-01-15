US immortalises Maya Angelou's image on coin

American poet Maya Angelou.

Photo credit: File | Pool

By  Moraa Obiria

Gender Reporter

What you need to know:

  • Her poetry works became visible when she presented her inaugural poem, On the Pulse of Morning, during the swearing-in of Bill Clinton as President in 1993.
  • In February 2011, former President Barack Obama awarded Angelou the Presidential Medal of Freedom, America’s highest civilian honour. 
  • She was born on April 4, 1928, and died in 2014.

Until her death in 2014, Maya Angelou shaped American history in diverse ways as a civil rights activist, author and poet.

