Unicef launches period tracker app for adolescents

The United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) has launched a menstruation period tracker offline mobile application for young girls.

Oky Kenya is specifically designed for girls living in low- and middle-income countries. It provides appropriate and evidence-based information about their periods in funny, creative and positive ways on their mobile phones.

The app features individualised period cycle trackers and calendars, tips and menstruation information; functions offline; works on lower-end smartphones; and is entirely free and without advertisements.

Shaheen Nilofer, the Unicef representative to Kenya, said the app will help break barriers, empower girls to take control of their own health and help them to dispel the myths and misconceptions about menstruation that lead to anxiety, fear and shame.

Menstrual health information

She said girls are increasingly searching online for important menstrual health information but are not always accessing the correct feedback.

Menstruation is a normal process in the life of every female, yet it is often shrouded in secrecy and shame, despite its monthly occurrence for 9.3 million women and girls of reproductive age in Kenya.

“One of the main reasons girls are in search of information about menstruation is to dispel myths and misconceptions that often lead to anxiety, fear and shame. I would like to congratulate Oky Kenya for developing an innovative app for Kenyan girls, by Kenyan girls,” said Ms Nilofer.

Unicef supported the adaptation of Oky to provide information about menstruation tailored to the Kenyan context, in partnership with LVCT Health and the ministries of Health and Education.

LVCT Health led the country adaptation and user design workshops with adolescent girls in Western, Central and coastal Kenya, and engaged adolescent girls as key advisers, peer ambassadors and mobilisers.

Girls have been decision-makers in the design of this app. To reach most girls, the app functions offline, allowing the use of all features; takes up little storage space on mobile devices; and is compatible with older software.

Usability

To be accessible and inclusive, it has a read-out functionality, so girls with lower literacy levels or vision impairment can obtain reliable menstrual health information. Available for Android, Oky Kenya can be downloaded from Google Play in English and Kiswahili.

It will soon be available in iPhone and tablet format. The UN agency holds that providing information about menstruation is critical in promoting gender equality and helping girls feel comfortable with the changes they go through while still leading active lives.

In many rural settings and informal settlements, especially where there is limited clean water and sanitation, menstruation can act as a barrier to girls' education, with some missing lasses for lack of access to sanitary products or fear of embarrassment.