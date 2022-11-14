UNFPA, Prada Group to equip young women with fashion skills

A programme aimed at promoting gender equality in a unique and innovative partnership has been launched.

Dubbed ‘The Stories She Wears’, it is an initiative of UNFPA and Prada Group and seeks to advance and mentor aspiring fashion professionals and promote self-agency on sexual and reproductive health.

It also aims to leverage the socioeconomic power of fashion as a vehicle for promoting women’s empowerment and sexual and reproductive health in six-month training for young women in Kenya and Ghana.

The project is equipping 45 participants (15 in Kenya and 30 in Ghana) with knowledge and skills relevant for the fashion industry and facilitating internships with local fashion companies to establish long-term work opportunities for them.

They gain valuable experience and knowledge in a number of areas, including fashion design and production, with a focus on local traditional styles and textile design, and financial literacy, including bookkeeping, budgeting, and business management.

In addition, it fosters a deeper understanding of sexual and reproductive rights and reduce participants’ vulnerability to gendered inequalities and harmful practices. This involves comprehensive educational sessions covering topics such as menstrual health management, puberty, and the prevention of teenage pregnancies. The pilot phase launched in May 2022 in Ghana and Kenya comprised young women with a passion for fashion.

In addition, participants receive training in the prevention of and response to gender-based violence, gaining valuable skills needed to combat harmful practices, including female genital mutilation and child marriages.

Local partnerships

UNFPA and Prada Group entered into a partnership in 2021 and have been developing this unique training programme in collaboration with International Needs (Ghana) and the Kitui government alongside the Kitui County Textile Centre (Kenya).

UNFPA (Ghana and Kenya) is further partnering with established local fashion brands to facilitate six-month industrial attachments ensuring long-term employment opportunities.

“UNFPA is working with creative industries to find innovative ways to support young women from ‘left behind’ communities to access their rights and choices to unlock their full potential,” said UNFPA chief of strategic partnerships Mariarosa Cutillo.

Ms Cutillo noted that fashion is a powerful platform for long-term, sustainable education and development opportunities across the world, adding that her organisation is happy to launch the partnership with Prada Group through this impactful programme that focuses on women's economic inclusion.

Mr Lorenzo Bertelli, Prada Group marketing director and head of corporate social responsibility, said the organisation always strives to break new ground and challenge conventions, be it artistic, cultural or societal.

“This training programme reflects Prada Group’s belief in fashion as a force for good. We are honoured to partner with UNFPA on this unique training programme to leverage the social and economic power of our industry to create more inclusive and equal societies,” he said.

Ms Malika Savell, Prada Group chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer, said the organisation is excited to continue deepening its partnership with UNFPA to mentor and empower the next generation of female artists through the ‘Fashion Expressions: The Stories She Wears’ project.

“It is a privilege for Prada Group to play a role in expanding the opportunities available to aspiring young designers from around the world,” she said.