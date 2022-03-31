UNFPA: Half of annual global pregnancies unintended

A new United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) report has revealed nearly half of 121 million global annual pregnancies are unintended.

The State of World Population 2022 report: Seeing the Unseen: The case for action in the neglected crisis of unintended pregnancy, warns of an even imminent catastrophe escalated by the war in Ukraine and other conflicts around the world, as access to contraception is disrupted and sexual violence increases.

Going by a breakdown of the data, it means every day, some 331,000 women and girls across the world carry unintended pregnancies.

UNFPA describes this crisis as a representation of “a global failure to uphold a basic human right”, and unfortunately, “that failure is expected to grow.”

“This report is a wakeup call. The staggering number of unintended pregnancies represents a global failure to uphold women and girls’ basic human rights,” UNFPA executive director Dr Natalia Kanem, said in a statement.

The report released on Wednesday, indicates that more than 60 per cent of unintended pregnancies end in abortion. Yet, an estimated 45 per cent of all abortions are unsafe, causing five to 13 per cent of all maternal deaths.

Fundamental decision

“For the women affected, the most life-altering reproductive choice—whether or not to become pregnant—is no choice at all,” pointed out Dr Kanem.

“By putting the power to make this most fundamental decision squarely in the hands of women and girls, societies can ensure that motherhood is an aspiration and not an inevitability.”

In the report, the UN’s sexual and reproductive health agency urges countries to expand access to quality sexual and reproductive health care and information, to prevent unintended pregnancies.

This is alongside improving the accessibility, acceptability, quality, and variety of contraception.

Further, by empowering women and girls to make affirmative decisions about sex, contraception, and motherhood, they would have the power to effectively contribute to global development, the UN agency notes.