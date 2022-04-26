Unesco: More boys than girls out of school, globally

A new survey by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) and Commonwealth Secretariat shows that more boys than girls are currently out of school, and are at a higher risk of failing to complete their education.

The survey carried out in 140 countries titled “Leave No Child Behind: The Global Report on Boys’ Disengagement from Education” says about 132 million boys are currently out of school compared to 127 million girls.

And although girls have more difficulty accessing education and make up the majority of out of school children at primary level, the report indicates boys face increasing challenges at later stages.

Boys, the survey adds, are at greater risk than girls of repeating grades, failing to progress and complete their education, and having poorer learning outcomes in school.

Speaking at the virtual launch of the report on boys’ disengagement from education, Commonwealth Secretary-General, Patricia Scotland, reaffirmed the secretariat’s commitment to the 2030 Agenda of advancing education for all.

Talents

“So often we focus our discussions on equality in education around girls, and it is right that we have that focus. But all children deserve the best chance to unlock their potential and unleash their talents,” said Ms Scotland.

The report, a first-of-its-kind, sheds a light on the factors driving boys’ disengagement from education and seeks to answer important questions such as what can be done to realise boys’ right to education.

It also offers a comprehensive analysis and evidence from more than 140 countries, which are Commonwealth members, among them Lesotho and Fiji, and includes five case studies.

Stefania Giannini, Unesco Assistant Director-General for Education, said the right to education must be realised for all.

Ms Giannini observed the report shows the widening scale of boys’ disengagement from education and the urgency of taking decisive steps to keep them in school and support them throughout their education.

“The social and economic costs of not doing so are high and stand as a tall barrier to achieving gender equality in and through education and beyond. The cost of boys’ disengagement from education is enormous yet there are a few programmes and policies addressing this,” she said.

Primary grades

The report further says that poverty and the need to work, are among the most important drivers of boys' dropout.

Gendered norms and expectations, harsh discipline, bullying, and practices such as the streaming of classes and gender segregation, also contribute to boys' low motivation, underachievement, and disengagement from education.

Some of the key findings show that boys are more likely to repeat primary grades in 130 out of 142 countries. It also indicates that in 73 countries, fewer boys than girls are enrolled in upper secondary education, while the opposite is the case in 48 countries.

Globally, the report intimates that only 88 men are enrolled in tertiary education for every 100 women and that of the 160 million children engaged in labour activity in 2020, 97 million were boys.

The report challenges governments, development partners, communities, schools, families and students, to come up with actions tailored to country-specific contexts to prevent boys’ dropout, make learning safe and inclusive.