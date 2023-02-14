Unesco fetes Congolese woman for her SGBV advocacy

A Congolese human rights activist has been recognised by Unesco for her advocacy on behalf of survivors of sexual violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Julienne Lusenge, the Executive Director of Fund for Congolese Women (FFC) was last Wednesday honoured at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Unesco Peace Prize Ceremony in Yamoussoukro, Cote d’Ivoire.

The ceremony, which recognises individuals or institutions that have made significant contribution towards promotion, research or maintenance of peace, honourably mentioned Ms Lusenge for her work towards ending sexual and gender-based violence.

Ms Lusenge started out her career as a radio journalist at Radio Candip, a community radio that covered humanitarian issues in Ituri and North Kivu provinces in DRC. When the civil war broke out in 1988, she witnessed and wrote about rampant sexual violence during the conflict.

In an earlier interview with Aurora Prize, Ms Lusenge revealed that she covered an overwhelming amount of stories where armed groups raped women in North Kivu province.

International donors

“‘This is how we became known in the international community as the ‘rape capital of the world’. It was too much. I had to get involved. I began to document cases and challenge local leaders of armed groups. I begged them to stop using violence against women as a weapon of war,’’ she said

In 2000, Ms Lusenge and seven other journalists founded Women’s Solidarity for Inclusive Peace and Development (Sofepadi).The organisation’s goal was to make sure that the Congolese government recognised the sexual violence that was taking place and assist survivors navigate the judicial system.

Being a journalist with extensive networks, Sofepadi was able to receive and work with 6,284 survivors of sexual violence, including 567 displaced people between 2010 and 2020.

In 2007, Ms Lusenge formed yet another organisation, the FFC. Through it, she secures funding from international donors then directs the money to grassroots organisations focused on eliminating sexual and gender-based violence.

Although the prize was awarded to former German Chancellor Angela Merkel for welcoming 1.2 million refugees from Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and Eritrea, Ms Lusenge’s honourable mention at the ceremony is equally prestigious.







