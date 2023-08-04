Unease over donors' approach to funding women's projects

"Give money to the people at the grassroots. We are the ones who know the problems the women and girls are facing. Give us the freedom to use the money to tackle these problems. Don't give us money to implement your own solutions. It won't work."

This was Caroline Teti’s plea to donors during a side event on preventing and responding to violence against women at the Women Deliver conference in Kigali, Rwanda, on July 17, 2023. She is the Africa director of recipients advocacy at GiveDirectly, a non-profit organisation that lets donors send money directly to the beneficiaries.

The organisation says on its website it believes "people living in poverty deserve the dignity to choose for themselves how best to improve their lives," and cash enables that choice.

Ofa Guttenbeil-Likiliki, the director of Tonga's Women and Children Crisis Centre, shared the same view that donor-imposed solutions don't work for the targeted communities.

She said donors should shift to funding community-led solutions that tend to be sustainable, instead of providing fixed funding to facilitate pre-designed programmes that collapse soon after the exit of the funders.

“Covid-19 was a reminder of the urgency to give power to the communities to make decisions over their lives,” she said.

“Donor agencies were donating food that women didn't want. They wanted nutritious food for their children. Some were pregnant and needed a particular kind of food. All they needed was money to buy what they wanted.”

The power imbalance between donors and recipients also manifests in the fixed short-term funding model. During the event, the activists said donors give them small short-term funding but expect huge long-term impacts.

“For a practitioner working with women on a day-to-day basis, I want to caution that the change we want will not happen with three to five years of funding," said Dora Alal, country director of ThriveGulu, a trauma recovery organisation based in Uganda.

Available data from the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development indicate that aid dedicated to gender equality and women empowerment remains low at four per cent. Further, 62 per cent of the total aid remains gender-blind.