UN Women calls for gender responsive budgeting

The UN Women, with the support of the Austrian Development Agency, has trained government officials from the Horn of Africa in gender-responsive budgeting to meet the needs of women and children.

The organisation is implementing the Programme on Women’s Empowerment in Sexual, Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child and Adolescent Health Rights in humanitarian settings, focussing on removing the barriers that prevent enjoyment of rights and access to services.

Attending the virtual session were 30 participants, including civil society representatives. They were sensitised to Budgeting for Better Outcomes on Women and Girls’ Health and Rights.

The Programme and Adolescent Health Rights in Humanitarian Settings in the Horn of Africa Region (Power) is supported by the Austrian Development Agency. Power aims at ensuring every woman, child, and adolescent girl demands her right to quality health services, particularly in humanitarian settings.

The training focussed on strengthening the participants’ capacity to integrate rights-based health priorities for women, children, and adolescents into humanitarian response plans.

Sunita Caminha, the regional policy specialist for Ending Violence against Women at UN Women East and Southern Africa, said the training was meant to raise awareness of the gaps in data on women, children, and adolescents for action by policymakers, civil society and development partners.

“The dialogues pointed attention to the discriminatory legal frameworks and social norms that prevent women, adolescents, and girls from enjoying their rights, and showcased examples from the region on how data could be used to shape policy decisions and budget allocations, as in Uganda,” said Caminha.

Ms Regina Ossa Lullo, the director-general of the Ministry of Gender, Child and Social Welfare in South Sudan, observed that gender-responsive budgeting is an essential step towards meeting the needs of women and children. She said her country needs a comprehensive set of data to better plan for women and girls to ensure they can access services and stop practices such as child marriage.

“After this training, I will be working towards analysing all government policies and programmes to enable them to have gender-sensitive budgeting and further develop plans to ensure all government institutions’ budgets are gender-sensitive as per the principles of gender-responsive budgeting.”

The UN Women programme specialist in Uganda, Agnes Kisembo, explained gender-responsive budgeting as a process in which governments commit to utilising their national budgets to prioritise actions that address the specific needs of women, men, boys, and girls based on different contexts in which they live.

Alberta Wambua, the executive director of the Gender Violence Recovery Centre of the Nairobi Women’s Hospital, Kenya, noted that one of her action points as a result of the training will be to capacity-build her colleagues on gender-responsive budgeting to meet the needs of women and girls.

“Before I participated, my attitude was ‘oh my, those budgets, let finance deal with it!’ Now I understand that budgets are everyone's business,” she said.

Ms Wambua committed to ensuring that everyone in her organisation understands what gender-responsive budgeting entails.

“I realised that we included different needs of various populations in our programming, but our budgets didn’t reflect this; now our thinking has changed.

"For example, before, we had a budget-line on capacity building, but now we are more specific, such as the cost for sign-language training, so we can better meet the needs of women with hearing impairments.”