UN sets October 29 as annual day of care work

In the early 2000s when proponents of men’s care work started introducing the conversations at global conferences, including UN meetings, on gender equality, they became victims of ridicule.

Nevertheless, the fire had been lit by MenCare and MenEngage, among other global communities and campaigns.

In 2021, UN Women launched a five-year campaign, Generation Equality, under which it calls for a global shift to equal sharing of unpaid care and domestic work, as a way of promoting equal socioeconomic growth of a woman.

Now, a day has been set aside for the global population to focus on unpaid care and domestic work, a milestone in the push for recognition, reduction and redistribution of care work.

On August 9, the United Nations (UN) General Assembly adopted a revolutionary resolution (A/RES/77/317), proclaiming October 29 as the International Day of Care and Support.

The resolution calls upon member states, the UN system, civil society, the private sector, academia, and the public to observe the day annually. It acknowledges the disproportionate burden of unpaid care and domestic work on women and girls and highlights the need to address these structural barriers to women’s empowerment.

Couple cooks at their home kitchen. The UN has set aside October 29 as annual day of care work. Photo credit: Photo I Pool

In Oxfam’s 2021 report on Addressing unpaid care and domestic work for a gender-equal and inclusive Kenya,UCDW is defined as the often-invisible work of caring for children, the elderly and sick people.It is also caring for those living with disability, as well as cleaning, cooking, washing, collecting water, and fetching firewood, among other tasks.

In Kenya, findings from Oxfam’s 2019 household care survey show women spent 11.1 hours per day on care compared to just 2.9 hours per day for men. But men spent almost double the time that women spent on paid work.

Income disparities

When women spent 5.3 hours, men spent 10.5 hours. This means a woman would earn less if they were on an hourly wage.

Going by the Gender Gap calculator created by Code for Africa, on average, a man in Kenya earns 39 per cent more than a woman. This implies that when inflation hits, women’s pockets are wiped faster than those of men.

On February 8, 2020, UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ said 127 women for every 100 men aged between 25 and 34 lived in extreme poverty in sub-Saharan Africa.

In a 2023 report on State of the World's Fathers: Centering Care in a World in Crisis by Equimundo, a US-based pro-positive masculinity organisation, men want to do more care work but are prohibited by structural, norm-based, individual and financial barriers.

The report said too few workplaces support men’s care just as a handful of politicians don’t consider men’s caregiving.

According to Taveeshi Gupta, the director of research, evaluation and learning at Equimundo and one of the report authors, care work and men's emotional self-care are interlinked.

“Men who say they take care of their emotional selves are eight times more likely to report caring for a partner,” she said.