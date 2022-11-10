UN sets Nov 18 as day to highlight child sexual abuse

The United Nations (UN) General Assembly has approved November 18, as a day for bringing the world’s attention to the sexual exploitation and abuse of children.

On Monday, the assembly adopted a resolution that set aside the date, every year as the World Day for the Prevention of and Healing from Child Sexual Exploitation, Abuse, and Violence.

The resolution was sponsored by Sierra Leone and Nigeria and co-sponsored by more than 110 countries.

Sierra Leone’s First Lady Fatima Maada Bio, who introduced the resolution, called child sexual abuse a “heinous crime” that especially affects girls who are at greater risk of experiencing forced sex and exploitation, The Washington Post reported.

Human rights

“When someone violates your body without your consent, that is a crime, and it’s taking your human rights away from you,” the publication quoted her

“So, November 18 will be a day that we will gather, and we will scream together and say, `You’re not going to bring us down. We’re still surviving, and we will live. If you think you have finished us, no, you haven’t.’”

The resolution urges the 193 UN member nations, international organisations, world leaders, civil society, non-governmental groups, faith leaders, academic institutions, and private businesses to commemorate the day “in a manner that each considers most appropriate.”

In Kenya, violence against children manifests itself through defilement, online sexual abuse, female genital mutilation, child labour, child marriage and child sexual exploitation in tourism among others.

A 2019 survey on violence against children by the Department of Children Services and Kenya National Bureau of Statistics found nearly one in six young women aged 18–24 experienced sexual violence in their childhood, while 6.4 per cent of young men suffered the same.

In all, they face a triple threat of sexual and gender-based violence, teenage pregnancies and risk to HIV infection.

In 2021, there were at least 98 new HIV cases every week among adolescents aged 10–19, according to the Ministry of Health.

In the same year, about 21 per cent of the 317,644 pregnancies recorded were among the 10–19-year-olds. The data from the centre mirrors this disaster.











