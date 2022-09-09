UN report: It'll take 300 years to achieve gender parity

Achieving full gender equality will take about 300 years, a new UN report has revealed.

The progress on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG): Gender Snapshot 2022 report was launched on Wednesday by UN Women and the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UNDESA) in New York, United States.

The data shows that the current rate of progress in achieving SDG 5 on Gender Equality has been undermined by global challenges such as Covid-19, climate change and attacks on women’s sexual and reproductive health rights.

Globally, women were found to have lost about $800 billion in income to the pandemic. This is largely due to them shouldering about 512 billion hours in unpaid labour when schools and preschools closed. Further, their participation in labour markets is projected to be lower in 2022 (50.8 per cent) than it was pre-pandemic (51.8 per cent in 2019).

Legal loopholes

Further, the report highlighted that it would take more than 200 years to seal legal loopholes and eliminate discriminatory laws that perpetuate gender inequality. On economic participation, it would take 140 years for women to be represented equally in positions of power and leadership in the workplace.

Speaking during the launch of the report, Assistant Secretary-General for Policy Coordination and Inter-Agency Affairs of UNDESA Maria-Francesca Spatolisano said that global challenges disproportionately affected women, thus the retrogression of gender equality efforts.

“Cascading global crises are putting the achievement of the SDGs in jeopardy, with the world’s most vulnerable population groups disproportionately impacted, in particular women and girls. Gender equality is a foundation for achieving all SDGs and it should be at the heart of building back better,” Ms Spatolisano said.

Apart from the slow progress in effecting gender equality, the report also shows a reversal of equality efforts in poverty eradication.

“If current trends continue, in sub-Saharan Africa, more women and girls will live in extreme poverty by 2030 than today. By the end of this year, around 383 million women and girls will live in extreme poverty compared to 368 million men and boys. Many more will have insufficient income to meet basic needs such as food, clothing and adequate shelter in most parts of the world,” the statement released by UN Women reads.

Time-barred

The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development was adopted by all United Nations member states, including Kenya, in 2015. State signatories undertook to achieve 17 SDGs by 2030. However, UN Women executive director Sima Bahous says the commitment to achieving gender equality within that time frame now seems far-fetched.

“This is a tipping point for women’s rights and gender equality as we approach the half-way mark to 2030. It is critical that we rally now to invest in women and girls to reclaim and accelerate progress. The data show undeniable regressions in their lives made worse by the global crises – in incomes, safety, education and health. The longer we take to reverse this trend, the more it will cost us all.’’ Ms Bahous said

The UN Women now recommends swift investments by member states in gender equality to correct the course and place gender equality back on track.