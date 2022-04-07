UN agency launches innovation challenge to empower women

Women-centred innovations will receive funding under the Joint Innovation Challenge 2022 aimed at enhancing gender equality and empowering women and girls.

The challenge will produce 10 innovative winners with existing projects in the areas of reproductive health and gender-based violence (GBV). They will receive up to $60,000 (about Sh6.9 million).

The challenge is run by United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), the World Intellectual Property Organisation, and the International Telecommunication Union.

Winners will sign a nine-month contract during which they will fully develop and start implementing their plans while receiving technical support.

Opportunities

They will also get mentorship, training, interactive workshops and unique access to global networks.

The innovators are expected to provide solutions to affordable and sustainable access to essential reproductive health commodities, services, and information while focusing on hard-to-reach areas and humanitarian settings. They should also be able to scale up prevention and response to GBV and harmful practices.

The challenge comes at a time when the Covid-19 crisis has overwhelmed health and global supply systems while disproportionately affecting women and girls.

The pandemic has undermined efforts meant to reduce gender inequality and derailed sustainable development but in contrast accelerated innovation in various sectors, including health.







