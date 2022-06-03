Umar: Why I'm not giving up on my presidential bid

Nazlin Umar has once again joined the race to become Kenya’s president in the election slated for August 9.

Ms Umar is set to appear before the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) for clearance on Monday, June 6, to run for the top seat.

“I have already submitted some of the documents they needed. I will be presenting the remaining ones, which include the nomination fees and the signatures to them on that material day. I am optimistic that I will be cleared,” she says.

Ms Umar shot into the limelight in 2007, when she ran for president for the first time. Her subsequent bids in the 2013 and 2017 general elections flopped prematurely after she failed to reach the ballot.

In 2013, she failed to secure a certificate of good conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, while in 2017, her name missed on the list of voters, so the IEBC did not clear her for the presidential race, cutting short her bid.

In the upcoming election, she will be vying as an independent and is optimistic of winning. Ms Umar says her desire to see women occupy top leadership space pushes her to offer herself for the coveted position.

Reforms

She enumerates radical initiatives her administration would undertake to streamline governance. These initiatives, she notes, are meant to bring about reforms and restore order in government and the running of public affairs to the benefit of all citizens.

The activist-cum-politician describes herself as ‘Wanjiku’s’ defender and says her main agenda will be to fight corruption.

“I will train my energy, power and focus on the fight against corruption. This is a menace that has made Kenya borrow money for development and even paying her workforce. If corruption loopholes could be sealed, Kenya is a very rich country and there will be enough money, thus no need to borrow,” she says.

But how will she ensure the success of the war on corruption? She says her approach will be simple—allow culprits to surrender their loot in exchange for amnesty.

“I will set up a special corruption court presided over by foreign judges to ensure transparent and speedy trials, which must be concluded within three months. To those who surrender, they will also be required to table time-lines on how they will return the loot to the public coffers,” she adds.

Her government, she says, will put modalities in place that will culminate in a referendum, which, in turn, will, among other things, scrap member of county assembly (MCA) seats and reduce constituencies from 290 to 100, and counties from 47 to 12.

She also plans to do away with the Senate and enforce the election of one woman, one youth and one person living with disability to represent their respective constituencies across the country. She says this will help reduce the wage bill so that the money is diverted to development projects to meet more-pressing needs.

Bhang for medicinal use

Furthermore, she will create a special ministry to identify all useful herbs, including bhang, document their benefits and regulate their use. Her administration will, she says, will recognise bhang as a cash crop but only for medicinal use.

“Africa and Kenya are sitting on a gold mine. We can no longer continue to ignore bhang. Research worldwide shows that it is being used in some areas to manufacture medicine to treat some terminal illnesses like cancer,” she says.

Ms Umar, who is the first Muslim woman to contest the presidency in Kenya, believes she is the best suited for the top job.

“I have a track record and experience in public service spanning more than 20 years. Some of those running for the seat have been in the system for many years and cannot, therefore, be trusted to bring the change the country badly needs. I believe I am the best person who will transform the country.”

Running mate

Ms Umar has nominated Samuel Gichane Mbiu as her running mate. The 26-year-old is an International and Human Rights law student at Mount Kenya University. She says she advertised the running mate position on her social media pages and requested interested Kenyans to apply.

“I received hundreds of applications. However, the selection panel shortlisted seven most promising candidates and settled on Mbiu,” she says.

Mr Mbiu says it feels great to be nominated as a running mate and promises to mobilise the youth to vote for his boss.

“I believe Ms Umar is the best bet to be Kenya's next president. She represents the real change the country badly needs. I am supporting her because I believe in her ideas,” he says.

As a youth, Mr Mbiu is optimistic that Ms Umar will help solve the unemployment crisis that continues to rock the country.

“I am supporting her because I believe in her transformational ideals, which will be critical in creating jobs for the millions of youth still tarmacking,” says Mr Mbiu, who is due to graduate in August, the election month.