UDA sponsored the highest number of women to Parliament

United Democratic Alliance (UDA) sponsored most women to the National Assembly, an analysis of the General Election results shows.

Prior to the 2022 election, gender equality advocates had knocked on all doors in the call to enact Article 27(8) of the Constitution, which outlaws a legislature with more than two-thirds of the members being of the same gender.

Having unsuccessfully exploited local mechanisms, the advocates resorted to regional intervention.

In November last year, African Women’s Development and Communication Network and Community Advocacy and Awareness Trust wrote to East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) seeking intervention in realisation of the two-thirds gender principle in Kenya.

They pleaded with EALA to influence the legislature and executive to operationalise the provision.

But before that happened, they had hopes in political parties. That they would dutifully honour the Constitution and take the initiative to realise the electoral quota by not just nominating women but doing so in their strongholds where they had the highest chances of winning.

Well, in this case, UDA carries the day.

Based on our independent analysis of the 29 women elected to the National Assembly to represent single-member constituencies, 14 vied on UDA ticket.

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) had seven, followed by Jubilee party (four), three were elected under the banner of Wiper Democratic Movement (WDM) and one made it on account of Kenya African National Union (Kanu).

Further, UDA had the highest number of women who sought the parliamentary seat for the first time and won.

They include Phyllis Bartoo (Moiben, Uasin Gishu), Irene Njoki (Bahati, Nakuru), Marianne Kitany (Aldai, Nandi), Gathoni wa Muchomba (Githunguri,) Kiambu) and Wanjiku Muhia (Kipipiri, Nyandarua).

For Alice Ng’angá (Thika Town, Kiambu) and Mary Emaase (Teso South, Busia), UDA was a vehicle for a comeback. Both had lost their seats in 2017 elections.

In ODM, the six women elected in 2017 retained their seats. They include Eve Obara Kabondo Kasipul, Homa Bay),Lillian Gogo (Rangwe, Homa Bay),Amina Mnyazi (Malindi, Kilifi),Rozah Buyu (Kisumu West, Kisumu) and Millie Odhiambo (Suba North, Homa Bay) and Mishi Mboko (Likoni, Mombasa).

But for Beatrice Elachi, it was a huge win. This was her second dice on Dagoretti North and she won. She unsuccessfully vied on the same party ticket in 2017.

Under WDM, Susan Kiamba (Makueni Constituency) and Edith Nyenze (Kitui West) also put forth their case for the first time and won.