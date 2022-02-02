Two Isiolo women feted for outstanding community service

Lucy Mworia (R) and Halima Dida after receiving their Head of State Commendation awards at Isiolo County Commissioner's office on December 20, 2021.  

Photo credit: Waweru Wairimu | Nation Media Group

By  Waweru Wairimu

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Issuing them with the coveted Head of State Commendation awards in Isiolo town, County Commissioner Geoffrey Omoding noted their immense contribution to the promotion of residents' wellbeing.
  • Ms Mworia has been spearheading peace initiatives and championing girls’ education, while Ms Dida has been at the forefront of the robust fight against violent extremism that has affected many youths and hurt many families in Isiolo.

Two Isiolo women honoured by President Uhuru Kenyatta during Mashujaa Day celebrations in Kirinyaga for their outstanding community service have finally received their awards.

