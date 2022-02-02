Two Isiolo women feted for outstanding community service

Two Isiolo women honoured by President Uhuru Kenyatta during Mashujaa Day celebrations in Kirinyaga for their outstanding community service have finally received their awards.

Ms Lucy Mworia and Ms Halima Dida were among the 220 Kenyans recognised as national heroes and heroines on October 20, 2021.

Issuing them with the coveted Head of State Commendation awards in Isiolo town, County Commissioner Geoffrey Omoding noted their immense contribution to the well-being of residents. The event was also attended by clerics.

Advocacy work

Ms Mworia has been spearheading peace initiatives and championing girls’ education, while Ms Dida has been at the forefront of the robust fight against violent extremism that has affected many youths and hurt many families in Isiolo.

“Cases of young people joining terror groups have drastically reduced and the number of girls in school has increased and peaceful coexistence among communities enhanced through the efforts made by the two,” Mr Omoding said.

Besides educating the youth to shun terror groups, Ms Dida has also been relentlessly counselling families whose sons fled to Somalia and other countries.

“I am happy that the President recognised grassroots initiatives being undertaken by women, including countering violent extremism, which has affected our youths,” said Ms Dida, who is the Isiolo Women of Faith chairperson.

First among equals

Ms Mworia, who is seeking to dethrone Isiolo North MP Hassan Odha in the August polls, said a lot of women volunteers in the county had, in diverse ways, touched the lives of residents and hers was not in any way exceptional.

“I feel so happy to be recognised as shujaa. The award is for the Isiolo people. I did not get it because I am better than others doing similar work but for touching the community in a special way,” she said.

Isiolo Interfaith chairperson Ahmed Sett said efforts by the two had seen residents coexist regardless of their ethnicity and religion.