Two hopefuls protest over failed State House bids

Two women presidential aspirants have cried foul at their disqualification by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Dorothy Kemunto and June Nyakan were the only two out of the six independent women aspirants who made it to the shortlist. The IEBC had shortlisted eight independent candidates (men and women), all of whom failed to reach the finish line.

Had they been cleared, 32-year-old Kemunto, who went by the slogan ‘Youth President’, and Ms Nyakan of ‘Sauti ya Tumaini Mpya (Voice of New Hope)’, say they would have given other contestants a run for their money.

But on June 3, they hit a “temporary bump,” as they described their predicament when IEBC invalidated their applications.

Ms Kemunto, a supply chain specialist, and Ms Nyakan, an experienced socio-economic transformational leader, say the IEBC applied a biased rule in the manner in which it handled them.

They say their competitors who failed to meet the threshold in the first appearance were given a longer time to put their papers in order, yet for them, it was one to 12 hours that amounted to performing a miracle.

The commission said Ms Kemunto had failed to meet the “requirements on her supporters’ identification details.” She had appeared on June 2, but Mr Wafula Chebukati, the IEBC chairperson, sent her away twice.

In her first 11am appointment, she was turned away because her running mate’s academic certificates were not certified. She was asked to return at 4pm with proper documents, which she did and got cleared on the same. But something else came up.

“When we returned, the environment had changed. We were told we were not compliant in two of the 24 counties. We had submitted names of supporters, signatures and copies of their identity cards for 26 counties yet they could not specify the two counties in which we were non-compliant,” she says.

She was slotted 10am the following day. But she says: “It was 12 hours of torture. I didn’t know what counties to look at.”

For Ms Nyakan, who was knocked out for failing to provide insufficient copies of her supporters' identity cards, says the duration she was given was the shortest.

“I was given just one hour to provide the IDs. Just an hour. How possible would that be?” asks Ms Nyakan, who is the chief executive officer of Timeless Women of Wonder Foundation.

They also attributed their failure to qualify to poor communication and lack of clear communication channels to seek guidance.

“We would not reach our RO (Returning Officer) to address some of the concerns we had,” says Ms Kemunto, whose bid symbol shows hands holding both ends of a baton, implying shared responsibilities or mutual support.

“They did not even communicate to me directly that they had changed my appointment date. I only came to find out from the media and social media,” she says.

She was originally scheduled for May 31, but that was postponed to June 2. The process of getting the signatures and copies of identity cards (IDs) from their supporters was onerous.

“People were asking why we were requesting such personal documents, which clearly meant IEBC had not done enough voter education as it should be,” says Ms Nyakan.

"This requirement should be abolished. Supporters’ details are already in the system. They only need to verify them from the list we have provided. And they should accept soft copies of the documents because it cost-effective for the aspirant and the Commission.

“This requirement is a reflection of what corruption has done to our country. It has taken away the principle of trust. That IEBC cannot trust the aspirants until they provide the copies of IDs.”

In some communities, Ms Kemunto was told to accept their own as her husband before they would append their signatures. In others, they wanted to find out first if she had gone through female genital mutilation.

The aspirants want the IEBC urgently reformed to represent the diversity of age, youth and persons with disabilities.

“We need women who are vocal and understand these challenges that are we are talking about at the IEBC. Only then will we have fair treatment and gender-responsive regulations," says Ms Nyakan.

Presently, two of the seven commissioners are women and none of them fits the youth group.

Their aspirations to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta were not a show game. Ms Nyakan says her aspiration was a call that cannot be silenced or taken away. Her plan was to lift people out of poverty.

“I have been involved in women’s economic empowerment for more than 15 years. I have helped more than 30,000 women start or boost their businesses. They have grown from zero to some income. Others have raised their profits from Sh300 to more than Sh1,500. My vision was to scale up the impact to each household in Kenya,” she says.

Ms Kemunto says she was the “voice of reason” that Kenyans badly needed and will not stop to push for transparent and accountable leadership.

“I had a team of young people and together we assessed the challenges Kenyans are facing. Talk of unemployment, high cost of living (and) low literacy levels. My energies would be devoted towards addressing these issues.”