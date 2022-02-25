Turkana women embrace table banking

A Turkana woman weaving a mat at Turkwel village in Loima Sub-county, Turkana County. Women are embracing table banking for financial inclusion.

Photo credit: Sammy Lutta | Nation Media Group

By  Sammy Lutta

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Turkana Woman Rep says more than 4,000 women from across the county, have embraced table banking to boost financial inclusion.
  • Through Joywo, an organisation founded to empower women economically and enhance household food security, at least 200 groups have been created.

Turkana County Woman Representative Joyce Emanikor  says more than 4,000 women in different groups across the county, have embraced table banking to boost financial inclusion.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.