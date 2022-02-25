Turkana women embrace table banking

Turkana County Woman Representative Joyce Emanikor says more than 4,000 women in different groups across the county, have embraced table banking to boost financial inclusion.

Speaking to nation.africa in Lodwar on Monday, Ms Emanikor said group members contribute as little as Sh50 each. From this, they are able to take loans, with the interests earned going back to the groups' kitties.

The legislator observed that through Joyful Women Organization (Joywo), an organisation that was founded to empower women economically and enhance household food security, at least 200 groups have been formed with members borrowing without collateral.

“Members are borrowing from the revolving funds kitty to either start group businesses or individual business, while others borrow to expand already established businesses,” Ms Emanikor said.

She noted that women borrow money primarily to meet their household needs by investing in quick income generating activities.

“The income generated is spent on buying food, educating children and meeting hospital expenses,” the legislator explained.

Livestock products

Among the individual businesses the women are involved include poultry keeping, cereals and fresh farm produce business, basketry and value addition on livestock products.

Kakwanyang Women Group is among those that have embraced table banking. It deals with basketry with a ready market in Lodwar.

During most of their meetings, the women are taught entrepreneurship skills and how to benefit from basic services such as National Hospital Insurance Fund and National Social Security Fund.

“The women, especially widows, are now economically empowered and can take care of their families as opposed to when relief food aid was the only reliable source of livelihood,” the woman rep noted.

Uwezo Fund

Ms Emanikor said lack of awareness of key government support programmes had locked many women, especially in far flanked areas such as Kibish, Todonyang, Kapedo and Lorogon, from exploiting opportunities that came with devolution, as well as national government’s Uwezo Fund.

She called for enhanced support for rural women and youth groups to cushion them against the Covid-19.

Ms Emanikor said some of the women venturing in basketry and beadwork were hit hard by the pandemic and are yet to recover.

She said her office has partnered with various organizations to uplift women-owned enterprises.

For instance, Mercy Corps under Livestock Market Systems Program’s Rural Entrepreneur Access Program (Reap), donated motorbikes to women groups at Kakwanyang village in Turkana Central Sub-county, she noted.

"The motorbikes will facilitate women to easily transport their products to the market on time, especially in Lodwar," Ms Emanikor said.