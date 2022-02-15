Turkana female aspirants demand police escort in campaign trail

Women aspiring for political seats in Turkana County have urged the Interior ministry to beef up security in banditry-prone areas following renewed attacks.

They also want to be accorded police escort to political rallies to guarantee their safety. They say their society is patriarchal and women are at more risk of being attacked on the campaign trail.

The hopefuls say the resurgence of bandit attacks along the borders with the Pokot, Uganda, South Sudan and Ethiopia make it difficult for them to reach out to the electorate.

The women leaders were speaking in Lodwar during a sensitization forum organized by the Kenya Women Parliamentary Association (Kewopa) to encourage more women to participate in the forthcoming election.

Turkana County has only one elected MCA representing Lakezone Ward, Leah Nachere, besides woman representative Joyce Emanikor.

Lodwar Township Ward representative aspirant Ruth Kuya, said high tension has rendered some corridors inaccessible for female politicians.

"Women aspirants in Turkana South and Turkana East are unable to move freely because of continued bandit attacks from neighbouring Pokot community," Ms Kuya observed.

She said their safety is crucial to their bids to woo voters’ support, including those in far-flung areas.

Lives ruined

North Rift Pastoralists Women for Peace chairperson Rebecca Lowoiya, appealed to the Ministry of Interior to arm police reservists to protect women and children, saying they are the most vulnerable to attacks.

"The State should restore peace and security to save innocent lives, especially the youth, women and motorists whose vehicles ply Lodwar-Kitale route," she said.

Weighing in on the border attacks Governor Josphat Nanok, said 19 people have been killed by armed bandits since December last year. Six others have sustained gunshot wounds and more than 5,000 livestock stolen, he added.

He said Kraals in Turkana West, along the border with Uganda and South Sudan, were the worst-hit areas following a series of attacks in December last year, during which eight people were murdered, two injured and more than 4,000 livestock stolen.

In Turkana East, the current cycle of bandit attacks began on January 3, leaving six people dead, one injured and more than 300 livestock stolen from Kaakulit, Kamuge and Napeitom, Mr Nanok said.

"These reports reveal a worrying trend of deteriorating security situation in stated areas in Turkana. As an immediate response, my administration is collaborating with national agencies to evacuate causalities from affected areas until security is beefed up," he added.

Support for victims

He said a multisectoral emergency response action plan is underway to provide water, food, household items, medical services and shelter for victims.

"I implore the national security agencies to step up their efforts, clamp down on the rising cases of banditry, prevent further loss of innocent lives and property, and ensure peace gains made at the Turkana-Baringo, and Turkana-West Pokot and Turkana-Ethiopia borders are not rolled back," Mr Nanok said.