Treat intersex persons as equals in dignity and rights

Nation.Africa last month published an article on the silent struggles of the intersex persons in Kenya.

The article was not only awakening, but its reception by the readers also showed a gap in understanding of who they really are, pointing to the need for national awareness campaigns.

One X (formerly Twitter) user asked on aNation.Africa post: “Intersex ndio wagani? (who are the intersex?)”

Intersex characteristics do not fit the typical gender binary of masculine and feminine. According to Dr Milton Diamond and Dr Keith Sigmundson, more than 46 variations of intersex conditions can be identified during pregnancy screening, at birth, childhood, during puberty or adulthood. They write this in a 1997 article, ‘Sex reassignment at birth. Long-term review and clinical implication,’ published in the National Library of Medicine.

And one can also have more than one variation like congenital adrenal hyperplasia, which occurs in both males and females.

The variations further present multiple variations such as 3-Beta-hydroxysteroid dehydrogenase deficiency, which causes ambiguity of genitalia in females, and 3-Beta-hydroxysteroid dehydrogenase deficiency, which causes ambiguity of genitalia in both genders.

“It thoroughly annoys the hell out of me that they are lumped together with LGBTQ in some places. It is an entirely different genetic condition. Just like being born Caucasian or African,” another X user commented.

‘I’m neither gay nor transgender’: The silent struggles of intersex persons #NationGenderhttps://t.co/R1UdlbHdAv — Nation Africa (@NationAfrica) October 6, 2023

Some called on Kenyans to embrace them and treat them equally.

“I look forward to the day our Kenyan society will be accommodating people who are sexually different from the conventional male/female genders, especially the intersex persons,” another said on Nation.Africa’s Facebook post.

Another added: “Nature is paramount and unquestionable...Those discriminating are inferior to knowledge.”

Although many countries have no laws that protect intersex persons, the United Nations (UN) High Commissioner for Human Rights said in a 2016 document that they have the obligation to tackle human rights violations against intersex people and their root causes.

In 2021, a total of 53 countries signed a UN statement calling for an end to discrimination against intersex persons in access to education, healthcare, employment, social security, sports, public services and places of detention. Only two were from Africa, namely Namibia and South Africa.

Until now, only six countries have laws prohibiting normalisation of intersex persons through surgeries. Malta was the first to introduce such laws. Thereafter Germany, Greece, Iceland, Spain and Portugal followed suit.