Trailblazers Ojiambo, Kittony, Nzomo launch memoirs

Prof Julia Ojiambo, Ms Zipporah Kittony and Ms Lydia Nzomo have launched their memoirs in partnership with the Kenya Literature Bureau (KLB).

The three trailblazers were feted for their contribution to improving the lives of women in various spheres, during International Women’s Day celebration at the Kenya School of Government in Lower Kabete.

They urged women to weather the challenges they face in their quest to achieve gender equality.

Ms Nzomo served as chief executive officer of the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development and the chairperson of the Teacher’s Service Commission.

Women empowerment

“I have given an account of the things I have done to make the lives of teachers easier in my memoir, Staying the Course. In the past, women teachers who got pregnant outside wedlock were punished severely with interdiction, suspended and denied salary. I have also fought for the maternity protection rights of women in this country,” she said.

Prof Ojiambo, who is widely recognised for opening many spaces for women to excel, especially in politics, served as the female assistant minister.

“A Witness to Transitions covers the span of my 48-year political career. It shows that the women of Kenya are a strong resilient pillar that holds this country together and they must be allowed to make contributions at all levels,” she said.

Ms Kittony served as the chairperson of Maendeleo ya Wanawake for 11 years, during which she agitated for gender equality and increased access to opportunities for women in both state and non-state organisations. She was also the first female chairperson of the Agricultural Society of Kenya (ASK), Kitale, and steered the expansion and diversification of Kitale District ASK.

“I have documented this journey in my autobiography, Sheer Grit, which I hope will inspire girls and women to dream bigger, fight harder and do all in their power to carry on with the efforts to attain gender equity,” said Ms Kittony.

Authorship

As part of their mandate to promote local authorship, KLB has supported women trailblazers to publish their autobiographies since 2016. This followed a directive by President Uhuru Kenyatta to create an initiative to help public servants and prominent Kenyans pen their memoirs as a way of preserving the country’s history.

“As an institution, we look forward to strengthening these partnerships to help great men and women of this country publish their memoirs and by extension, positively contribute to the body of knowledge and our collective memory as a nation,” said Mr Victor Lomaria, KLB managing director.

He added that the publishing body would use its marketing to ensure all Kenyans can access the books.