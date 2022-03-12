Trailblazers Ojiambo, Kittony, Nzomo launch memoirs

From left: Professor Julia Ojiambo, Ms Lydia Nzomo and Ms Zipporah Kittony during the launch of their memoirs at the Kenya School of Government in Lower Kabete on March 8, 2022. They were joined by their families.

Photo credit: Photo | Pool

By  Esther Nyandoro

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The three were feted for their contribution to improving the lives of women in various spheres, during International Women’s Day celebrations at the Kenya School of Government in Lower Kabete.
  • The autobiographies have been produced in partnership with the Kenya Literature Bureau following a directive by President Kenyatta to help public preserve the country’s history.

Prof Julia Ojiambo, Ms Zipporah Kittony and Ms Lydia Nzomo have launched their memoirs in partnership with the Kenya Literature Bureau (KLB).

