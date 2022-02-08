Trailblazer: Meet Dr Resila Onyango the cop with a PhD

As a young girl growing up in Ugenya within Siaya County, Resila Atieno Onyango always admired female traffic police officers whenever she saw them.

Their tough look and neat uniforms, always triggered an instant attraction in her that ignited a strong liking for the career.

So deep was their inspiration to her that she resolved to one day become an officer.

She was, therefore, over the moon when her dream came true after she got an opportunity to train as a police officer in 2003. She underwent her initial training at the then Kenya Police College in Kiganjo.

Her trailblazing began early in her career after she emerged the best female recruit, earning her the cane of honour awarded by the Head of State.

Dr Onyango made headlines late last year when she became the first female police officer, in the history of the National Police Service, to earn a doctorate degree.

With her achievement, she shattered the glass ceiling and helped to debunk the long held notion that police officers are uneducated.

Dr Onyango, a Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) and currently the Deputy Director of Planning at the Office of the Inspector General of Police, tells Nation.Africa from her Jogoo House office in Nairobi that her achievement is not personal.

“This achievement is for the good of the national police service and all of us in general,” she says.

She earned her PhD in Criminal Justice from the Graduate Center /John Jay College of Criminal Justice - The City University of New York (CUNY), USA under the CUNY Graduate Centre Doctorate Fellowship.

She also holds a Master’s of Science degree in Criminology from the University of Pennsylvania, USA, under Ford Foundation International Fellowships Program.

And so how did she land such lucrative scholarships? Dr Onyango recalls how she came across advertisements in the newspapers and online, and decided to give them a try.

Even though she was not initially successful, missing in several applications, she did not lose hope. Luck came smiling her way in 2013, culminating into her going to the US, for her doctoral studies.

She, however, reveals that the journey has not been rosy.

Being a woman, Dr Onyango observes, is not easy in a service that has for decades, been male-dominated. Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

“Getting these kinds of scholarships is not easy but one must keep trying. Persistence and patience definitely pays. Once you get the scholarship, you have to pass the exams, which calls for a lot of hard work,” she adds.

She applauds the police service management for supporting and giving her the opportunity to pursue further education.

Being a woman, she observes, is not easy in a service that has for decades, been male-dominated.

She, however, observes that the two-thirds gender rule is changing the tide as evidenced by the increasing number of women joining the service and many others climbing the leadership ladder.

According to UN Women, only 11 per cent of the police service were women in 2012.

Dr Onyango advises young women including graduates aspiring to become police officers not to fear the job.

“There is no restriction, even if you are a doctor, lawyer or anything, you can join the service. And even though the training is tough, being a police officer is a very good career. Girls should not shy away from the service as it offers many opportunities," says Dr Onyango.

She challenges her female colleagues to take advantage of available scholarship opportunities to further their education.

A trained teacher by profession, Dr Onyango graduated from Moi University with her first degree in Education, before joining the National Police Service in 2003.

She attended Ogeya Primary School in Ugenya, Siaya County, where she emerged the second best student in the final examination, before proceeding to Lwak Girls High School for her secondary school education.

She has previously worked at the Kenya Police headquarters public relations office in the Rift Valley region, and at the National Police Senior Staff College in Loresho, Nairobi.

Dr Onyango has also worked at the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) at the regional bureau of East Africa as a criminal intelligence officer. The region comprises of Kenya, Ethiopia, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, South Africa, Mozambique and Namibia.

An expert in policing, peace, conflict and security, she is also a military observer trained at the Finnish Defence Forces International Centre in Finland, and a trained sex crimes investigator by the International Law Enforcement Academy, Botswana.

Criminal justice expert

She has taught criminal justice both at John Jay College of Criminal Justice USA, and locally at the USIU-Africa. She gets regular invites to speak at Drexel University, USA, in her capacity as a criminal justice expert.

Her academic research work has focused more on comparative criminology and criminal justice, gender issues in policing and peace support operations, crimes against children, and terrorism within the East Africa region.

A woman who prides herself with more than 18 years of policing career, she terms her academic excellence as a worthy cause.

When not busy, she would not mind lecturing in the university and share the knowledge she has acquired.

Already, she is mentoring some police officers who are in school and students at St Paul’s University.

Dr Onyango is a recipient of various international awards, including the PEO International Peace Scholarship and the Margaret McNamara Education Grant- 2016, the Graduate Center-CUNY Doctoral Fellowship: 2013-2018, Dr James Fyfe Fellow- 2016 and the Ford Foundation International Fellowships Program- 2009-2010.

During her free time, the humble police officer who admits to not having a very big social circle, likes swimming and jogging.







































