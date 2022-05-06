Tifa boss: An opinion poll can never please all

She is a household name in the research industry, with presidential opinion polls playing a major role in the growth of her popularity.

Seven years ago, Maggie Ireri founded Tifa Research, a company that has since emerged as one of the leading research firms in the country.

She does not regret taking the bold decision to become self-employed and create jobs for others.

She, however, reveals that the journey to building her own company is not a bed of roses.

After graduating with a Bachelor of Education from Kenyatta University in 1998, Ms Ireri was desperate for a job.

However, the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) had, at the time, suspended hiring of teachers, a move that saw her devise an alternative plan to make ends meet.

Her quest to look for employment saw her land a temporary job in one of the research companies in Kenya as a data collection clerk. She did this for several months before luck smiled her way shortly thereafter, and she got a job at Steadman.

The firm sent her to head its research division in Uganda. She was later promoted to country manager, Steadman Uganda, serving in that capacity until July 2005.

Business development

From May 2005 to December 2010, she served as business development director at Pan Africa, for the rebranded company of Ipsos Synovate, in the countries of Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia. She then served as the managing director of Ipsos Kenya Limited for another three years and nine months.

In September 2014, Ms Ireri left Ipsos. A year later, she founded Trends and Insights For Africa (Tifa) Research Ltd and became its chief executive.

TIFA Research is involved in market, social and opinion polling. Her key competencies include market research, media research and technology research.

Speaking to The Voice from her Nairobi office recently, Ms Ireri recalls the freeze on hiring of teachers by TSC that ended up being a blessing in disguise - it opened her doors into the research field.

Opinion polling is a major component of the business and Ms Ireri says getting a backlash from a section of the political class, especially on the presidential race polls, is common.

“An opinion poll can never please all sides; there is one side that will always feel offended, in particular the one trailing,” she says.

To calm the storm elicited by their opinion polls, her company strives to take the side that complains through the data collection process.

“We explain to them what the data collected says. This includes how and where it was collected from, and the methodology of the whole process,” she adds.

For credible opinion polls that are reflective of the real situation on the ground, the Tifa Research boss says they always ensure they get an adequate sample size that is scientifically distributed across the counties.

The sample size, she says, is proportional to the voter population in the respective counties, gender, age and other variables. She adds that they put in place tight quality control measures to ensure the polls are credible.

Ethnic divisions

And with Kenya being a country that is highly divided along ethnic lines, Ms Ireri says there has been a notion from a section of Kenyans that because of her ethnicity, she is inclined to one political side.

She, however, says she does not let such notions distract her from doing her work.

Being abused and maligned in social media as a result of the opinion polls has been one major challenge that comes with the job, she says, noting that she never lets such attacks dampen her spirit or affect her work.

The researcher says she has learnt the art of shrugging off negative criticism and moving on.

Reputation management as a result of the social media smear campaigns is a serious problem that could affect the image of the brand if not well handled, she says.

She attributes such negative attacks to the low number of women researchers in the opinion polling field as many shy away.

Her work involves working late most of the time to meet strict set deadlines and this can sometimes weigh one down.

With the elections coming up in a few months, Ms Ireri has had to change her dressing code after major political parties and coalitions picked almost all the popular colours for party branding.

“These days I have to be very careful on what colours I wear, more so during press briefings, as it may end up sending the wrong signals,” she says.

Acceptance

On women’s involvement in opinion polling, Ms Ireri says the scenario is fast changing. In the 2013 and 2017 general elections, she says many clients preferred dealing with firms owned or headed by men.

However, many potential clients are increasingly opting for research companies owned or led by women.

She observes the future of opinion polls in the country is bright, pointing to the increased acceptance of results in recent times. She reveals that the number of MPs and gubernatorial aspirants seeking opinion polling services has increased tremendously.

“We are also likely to see presidential candidates using opinion polls to gauge their popularity. There is also the likelihood of the rise in data-driven politics and, therefore, political parties are likely to use them as a tool for decision-making and manifesto development,” she says.

Resilience and getting mentorship from the right people is what keep her going.

Steve Jobs, an American inventor, designer and entrepreneur and Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, the former President of Liberia are among the people who inspire her.

To young women seeking to venture into the research field, Ms Ireri says they must be resilient and strive to always start from the bottom and gradually climb up the ladder.

The pollster holds an Executive Master of Business Administration from the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology. She also served as a board member of the Marketing Society of Kenya from 2015 to 2019.